Nigeria: We're the Only Company That Publishes 100 Percent Account Statement - NNPCL to Nass

Abuja — The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL), Mele Kyari has disclosed that the firm remains the only company in Nigeria that publishes 100% of its account on a yearly basis.

According to Kyari, the company remitted N10 trillion to the federation account as at September, 2024.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja during presentation of revenue generation performance of NNPCL in 2024 and projection for 2025 to the Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East led Joint National Assembly joint committee on Finance, Kyari who noted that NNPCL is the highest tax payer in the country and highest payer of royalty and dividend, said that the company want forensic audit to be conducted on money spent by it for stabilization of price of petrol from January to September 2024 and uninterrupted supply of the product .

The NNPCL boss said, "Until 1st October 2024 , NNPCL as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act ( PIA) , acted as the supply of last resort on fuel supply which requires forensic audit to know how much NNPCL is being owed or owing any agency.

"Our transactional account is very transparent which is published on yearly basis , making NNPCL , the only company in Nigeria noted for that and also the highest tax payer in the country as well as highest payer of royalty and dividends to shareholders as a commercial national oil company."

Kyari who told the joint committee that revenue projection for 2025 will be made after the meeting of board of directors of the company in two weeks time, said that the parameters for the 2025 budget are realistic and realisable.

Also during his encounter with the joint committee on Finance the Managing Director of Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho said that NPA remitted N753billion into consolidated revenue fund and projected N997billion for 2025 fiscal year .

Happy with the development, the Committee Chaired by Senator Sani Musa and Hon James Faleke however, jerked up the projected revenue for 2025 from N997billion to N1.75trillion.

The increased revenue projection according to the joint committee chairmen, was done for maximization of the 56 revenue sources NPA has.