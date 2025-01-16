Nigeria: In Memory of Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh - A Call for Justice and Recognition Amidst Historical Silence

Omimi-Ejoh, Ejoh Bilele!!!

In a nation characterized by its rich tapestry of cultures, the assassination of Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh during the infamous January 15, 1966 coup remains a haunting testament to the violent undercurrents that have shaped Nigeria's political landscape. As we reflect on this dark chapter, it is imperative to confront the stark reality of Chief Okotie-Eboh's neglect and the persistent failure of successive governments to honor a leader whose contributions were significant yet systematically overlooked--especially those from the Itsekiri ethnic group, a micro-minority that has long been marginalized.

The Itsekiri people, despite their relatively small population, have played a pivotal role in the economic engine of Nigeria. Nestled in the Niger Delta, they reside in a region that produces a staggering volume of the nation's crude oil--an invaluable resource that fuels the economy. Yet, in a cruel irony, the Itsekiri tribe has little to show for their contributions. Their lands have been ravaged by environmental degradation, and their communities remain plagued by poverty and neglect. This paradox underscores a bitter truth: while Nigeria thrives on the wealth generated from Itsekiri lands, the voices and legacies of its people, including Chief Okotie-Eboh, are drowned out and forgotten.

Chief Okotie-Eboh was not merely a casualty of the coup; he was a beacon of hope for his people, a leader whose legacy has been painfully relegated to the margins of history. His assassination at the hands of coup plotters, driven by their own ethnic biases, is a stark reminder of the systemic injustices faced by minority tribes in Nigeria. The question remains: why has the nation, with its grand narrative of unity, failed to acknowledge a leader who played a crucial role in shaping its future?

The neglect of Chief Okotie-Eboh is emblematic of the broader disregard for the Itsekiri people--a community that has consistently been sidelined in national discourse. Despite their significant contributions to the nation's wealth, their sacrifices have gone unrecognized, and their leaders have been forgotten. This is not merely an oversight; it is a deliberate erasure of the contributions made by micro-minorities, reflecting a deeply ingrained hierarchy that favors larger ethnic groups.

Successive governments have failed to honor Chief Okotie-Eboh and, by extension, the Itsekiri community. This neglect is a betrayal of the very ideals upon which Nigeria was founded--a nation built on the principles of equity, inclusiveness, and respect for its diverse peoples. The absence of recognition for Chief Okotie-Eboh stands as a glaring reminder of the prejudices that continue to plague Nigeria's socio-political fabric.

As we reflect on the legacy of Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, it is crucial to recognize the broader implications of his neglect. The Itsekiri people, despite their immense contributions, remain invisible in the annals of Nigeria's history. This is a call to action for all Nigerians to demand that the sacrifices of every ethnic group be acknowledged and celebrated, fostering a sense of unity that transcends historical divisions.

In light of this persistent neglect, advocates are calling for a comprehensive reevaluation of how Nigeria remembers its heroes. There must be a concerted effort to ensure that the legacies of all ethnic groups, especially micro-minorities like the Itsekiri, are recognized and honored.

May Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh and all those who perished in that tragic coup rest in peace. As we honor their memories, let us commit to the work of justice and recognition, ensuring that the lessons of our past are not lost in history. The struggle for equity and acknowledgment is far from over, but it is a fight that must be waged for the future of a truly united Nigeria--one that respects and celebrates the contributions of all its diverse peoples, including the Itsekiri.