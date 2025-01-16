Nigeria: 'Where's My Own 10 Per Cent From Plateau Show', Singer Joe El Queries Ubi Franklin

The feud between music executive, Ubi Franklin and singer Spyro seemed to have opened other can of worms as another singer, Joe-el has accused the former of equally owing him 10 per cent from a deal they did.

Franklin and Spyro started bickering on Wednesday over a $5,000 debt and 10% of a deal they both had.

Joining the conversation, Joe-el who became popular for looking and sounding like legendary singer 2Baba, accused Ubi Franklin on owing him 10% from a show they did in Plateau.

He said while Franklin does not like joking with his 10%, he failed to put up the same attitude when it came to him (Ubi) giving him his own share from the Plateau show.

He wrote, "You don't joke with your 10% but when I gave you and lyanya a show in Millions in Jos plateau state and I asked for my 10% you ignored and hung up on me. We Dey watch some of una first"

Ubi Franklin and Spyro have gone ahead to share private Whatsapp chats to prove who's telling the truth.