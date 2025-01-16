Nigeria: Two in Police Net for Buying Goods Worth N220,000 With Fake Bank Transfer

The Ogun State police command on Wednesday said its operatives have arrested Opeyemi Ibrahim and Dimeji Bakare for allegedly buying clothes worth N220,000, using fake bank transfers from one Christopher Chukwuma at Oru-Ijebu in Ijebu North Local Government area of the state.

The two young men, according to a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abeokuta by the command spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, committed the offence on Monday.

One of the suspects was equally said to have allegedly committed same crime in 2023, purchasing a generator of N140,000 using fake bank transfer.

Odutola said, "the Divisional Police Officer of Oru-Ijebu, on January 13, 2025, at about 11:30 a.m., received a case of obtaining goods under false pretence from one Christopher Chukwuma of Ijebu North Local Government Area.

"Two young persons without reasonable means of sustainable source of income were today apprehended when their notoriety of fraudulently paying for goods with fake alert transfer was detected, and alarm was raised.

"The suspects, Opeyemi Ibrahim 'm' and Dimeji Bakare 'm', were apprehended for fraudulently purchasing clothes worth ₦220,000 using fake bank transfers.

"Further investigation revealed that one of the suspects had previously committed a similar offence in 2023, purchasing generators valued at ₦140,000 using fake transfers.

"The suspects were arrested with exhibits, and an investigation is ongoing. They will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation".