Nigeria: 'Mohbad Will Be Buried Soon' - Late Singer's Father Reveals

Despite widespread calls for justice, the cause of Mohbad's death remains a mystery, and his burial has faced significant delays.

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has assured the public that his son will be buried soon.

The 'KPK (Ko Por Ke)' crooner and former Marlian Records signee died in 2023 under mysterious circumstances at 27. His death remains shrouded in mystery, with his swift burial, later exhumation, and inconclusive autopsy raising more questions. Despite calls for justice, the cause of Mohbad's death is still unknown.

During an interview with content creator Mr Lil Gaga on Wednesday, Mr Aloba sounded optimistic about Mohbad's burial. He expressed concerns about the private autopsy process to ascertain his son's cause of death.

When asked about the widespread expectation for Mohbad to be given a proper burial fitting for the star he was, his father stated, "Mohbad is going to be buried soon. What I am fighting for is the truth about my son's death. I'm not fighting for property; that is minor. I know he (Mohbad) will be proud of it because he knows me and the kind of father I am.

"He (Mohbad) was supposed to be buried immediately because of age and Yoruba customs. But when the people pressured the media, and the government instructed him to be exhumed, they had a reason for that, and it's still not accomplished--now it's justice," Mr Aloba said.

Private autopsy concerns

Since Mohbad's untimely demise, Mr Aloba has been a leading voice for justice. Despite his successive call for a second autopsy, his efforts have been met with mixed reactions.

"Only me knows what I am going through," Aloba said, addressing the mixed reactions to his public appearances. "Some people even said that if Mohbad hadn't died, I wouldn't be singing. But I will even say that I would advise that person to die first. How can a father kill his son?" he quizzed.

The late singer's dad noted, "The government's autopsy results were unacceptable. The GoFundMe opened, which raised funds for the private autopsy we were permitted, is accountable. The autopsy result is out, but it's not something I can present to the public now. It's not accessible to me. The pathologist said, 'For him to have confidence in the court, he needs to hold on to the result until the coroner inquest is on; he can now go there and present it.' Unavoidably, the court will ask the pathologist, 'Who have you shared these results with?' He needs that confidence to be factual."

The spotlight has also been cast on figures like Naira Marley and Sam Larry, former associates of Mohbad, following allegations of bullying and the singer's subsequent death. Both were questioned by the police and granted bail. However, Mr Aloba dismissed suggestions of the Naira Marley's direct involvement in his son's death.

He said, "Even Naira Marley wasn't there when Mohbad died. So he (Mohbad) was inside the house where he was killed. There's nothing like tracing Naira Marley. Marley wasn't in Nigeria that day when he died. So I'm sure that it wasn't Marley that killed him."

Strained relationship, paternity saga

Mr Aloba was also questioned in the interview about his strained relationship with Mohbad's widow, Omowunmi, and the ongoing legal battle over their son, Liam's paternity.

The family has been embroiled in a dispute over Liam's paternity, with Mr Aloba and Omowunmi both accusing each other of stalling the court-ordered DNA test.

When asked about these tensions, the late singer's father said, "I'm not stupid. They did not just allow him (Mohbad) to perform his duty to my own life. With what I am experiencing now, the 'they' is Mohbad's wife (Wunmi) and her family."

Addressing the controversies surrounding Liam's paternity, Mr Aloba said, "When we were in coroner inquest, the paternity of that boy (Liam) was the genesis of the fighting between Mohbad and his wife," Mr Aloba claimed. He confirmed that "the DNA test was still in process and that both parties had agreed to it."

Family tension

On 7 February 2024, Mohbad's mother, Abosede Olumiyi, added to the controversy by claiming in a viral audio that Mr Aloba was not the late singer's biological father. She issued a three-day ultimatum to Aloba and his lawyer to conduct a DNA test, further escalating tensions.

When the interviewer asked Mr Aloba if he had done the paternity test to confirm that he was Mohbad's father, Mr Aloba responded, "Yes, I have done that. It has been proven that I am Mohbad's father."

The late singer's dad was also asked about his separation from Mohbad's mother when the singer was reportedly seven years old, which he attributed to her infidelity with another man. "Whenever I left home, my wife was having an affair with someone they called Tunji. So, yes, she was cheating on me," Mr Aloba alleged.

He further revealed that despite tension within his family, including with Mohbad's younger brother, Adura, he had no hatred towards anyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mohbad's father said, "All my children who are against me now, I don't hate any of them. Talking of Adura (Mohbad's younger brother), he even said he wanted to disown me. Adura wanted to disown me; he said so. Since Mohbad's passing, Adura has not seen me for over a year."

Better life

The singer's father stated that he believes Mohbad's spirit and divine guidance have contributed to the assistance he has received since.

"My life has improved since Mohbad's death," Aloba said, pointing to the kindness and support he has found from others.

Despite the controversy and challenges, Mohbad's father expressed gratitude for Nigerians' support, including gifts such as a car, a truck, and a Toyota Highlander. Mr Aloba has also released nine tracks since Mohbad's death, continuing to pursue his music career with renewed vigour.

The singer's father also shared a moment, revealing that Mohbad had visited him in a dream on his birthday. "It even happened recently. On the third, the day of his birthday, he visited me," he said, adding that he had cried many times over his son's passing.

Although investigations and questions of key figures involved in Mohbad's case have been conducted, his family and fans are still seeking closure.