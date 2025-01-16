Nigeria: Gov Aiyedatiwa Dissolves Cabinet, Exempts Two

The Attorney General and the Commissioner for Finance were exempted from the dissolution

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

However, the governor exempted two cabinet members from the dissolution because of the critical nature of their duties.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the exempted commissioners are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, and the Commissioner for Finance, Omowunmi Isaac.

"All the affected cabinet members are to hand over all government properties in their care to the accounting officers of their respective ministries," the statement read.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the outgoing members of the Executive Council for their service and contributions to the development of Ondo State under his administration and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Governor Aiyedatiwa was re-elected on 16 November 2024 and will take the oath of office for his second term in February 2034

The dissolved cabinet primarily comprised individuals appointed shortly after he assumed office on 27 December 2023 following the death of his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.