Mozambique President Sworn in Amid Tight Security, Protests

Maputo — Under tight security measures, Mozambique's new president, Daniel Chapo, was sworn in as the country's fifth president on Wednesday.

Around 2,500 guests, including the presidents of South Africa and Guinea-Bissau, endured intense heat as Chapo took his oath to become Mozambique's president for the next five years.

The ceremony took place as hundreds of demonstrators gathered on streets near the Maputo city hall, saying the election was rigged.

Official results showed the 48-year-old winning the October election with about 65% of the votes.

However, opposition parties rejected the results, and for close to 10 weeks, Mozambique has endured large street protests as well as a violent crackdown by security forces.

Presidential runner-up Venancio Mondlane has been leading the push for protests on social media, demanding what he calls the "restoration of the electoral truth." The European Union and some Western countries, including the United States, also have questioned the credibility of the elections.

The unrest has left at least 300 people dead, according to local and international human rights organizations.

New leader faces challenges

Chapo inherits a country ravaged by corruption and deep economic challenges, including high unemployment and frequent job strikes by civil servants such as teachers, nurses and doctors.

In his speech Wednesday, Chapo called corruption a disease that has "corroded the tissue of our state and our people."

"This has to end," said the new president. "There is no place in this government -- nor in this country -- for anyone who puts his interests above those of the people. We will fight until the end to defend the interests of the Mozambican people in all sectors, public and private."

Chapo, whose Frelimo party has been in power for almost 50 years, promised a leaner government by reducing some ministries and senior government positions. He said that could save more than $260 million, which could be redirected toward improving the lives of people.

'It is just the beginning'

Political analyst Evaristo Cumbane said the new president is facing an uphill climb, one that includes pacifying the country and winning the confidence of foreign investors.

"Now, a big challenge he has is how he will deal with this political instability, because taking over the government is not everything, it is just the beginning," said Cumbane. "He does not have popular support and his opponent, Venancio Mondlane, believing that their votes were stolen, will continue with their protests until the truth is revealed. So, let's see how he'll handle it. I believe he will invite Venancio to sit with him and that will be the way forward. If they can do that, the country will get back on track."

Fernando Lima, the political editor of the independent weekly Savana, says the only way to end the ongoing protests is for the new president to talk to Mondlane.

Mondlane returned to the country last week after almost three months of self-imposed exile.

"He is the one who has the ability to help resolve the political bottlenecks that the country is facing, and is probably the most important political actor in entertaining the dialogue with the government and Frelimo," said Lima. "So, things are going to change from that point of view. And he said exactly that upon his arrival, that he is here to entertain the dialogue, it is not here to accept public positions, to receive financial benefits."

Along with the post-election protests, Chapo will have to contend with a jihadist insurgency in the oil- and gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado that has killed 6,000 people and left 2 million others internally displaced.