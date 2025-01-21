Mozambique: Mondlane Insists That He Is the Real President

FRELIMO Moçambique/Twitter
Daniel Chapo
16 January 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Former Mozambican presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane on Wednesday claimed that he is the legitimate head of state, and not Daniel Chapo, the general secretary of the ruling Frelimo Party, who was sworn into office earlier in the day.

In a live broadcast transmitted on his Facebook page, Mondlane described himself as "the President elected by the people'.

He accused Chapo of plagiarising his election manifesto, claiming that "95 per cent' of the measures announced in Chapo's inaugural speech "were what I advocated during the election campaign. He's a good pupil'.

Mondlane says he swore himself into office at Maputo International Airport a week ago, when he returned to the country after two months abroad, although nobody else takes this claim seriously.

He insists that he won the 9 October presidential election, but has never produced the polling station results sheets ("editais') that could prove his victory. Indeed, neither Frelimo nor Mondlane has shown the public the evidence backing their competing claims.

The Constitutional Council, the country's highest body in matters of electoral law, also failed to produce the crucial documentation from the polling stations - and even admitted that the results were riddled with "irregularities'.

It claimed that this made no difference to the final result, but in the same ruling admitted that it had adjusted the figures it received from the National Elections Commission (CNE) in order to avoid a recount.

A recount may now prove impossible, since the CNE is pushing ahead with the destruction on Friday of all the electoral materials - including the votes cast in October.

Mondlane also announced that on Friday he will announce "governance measures for the first 100 days of his term of office'. But, unless he works with Chapo, he will have no way of implementing these measures.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.