Nigeria: Super Eagles Star, Kenneth Omeruo, Rules Out NPFL Return

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has dismissed the possibility of playing in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) again, instead expressing interest in scouting and developing new talents within the league.

The former Chelsea player shared his decision during a live X (formerly Twitter) Space session, co-hosted with fellow Nigerian internationals Wilfred Ndidi and Asisat Oshoala, along with Nigerian journalists.

Explaining his stance, Omeruo cited the lack of a top-tier club in his hometown, Abuja. "I don't think I will come back to play in the NPFL. I grew up in Abuja, and they don't have a club playing in the top flight. And right now, I can't go back to Akure. I don't see myself going back to the Nigerian league to play, but I'm someone who likes scouting good players," he said.

Omeruo emphasized his enduring passion for Nigerian football, particularly in identifying and nurturing young talent. "I know the quality we have; it's immense. After football, I'd love to manage the Nigerian league. I know it's not easy, but we should be selling players like the Brazilians, not for meager funds," he added.

Speaking further, Omeruo expressed optimism about the arrival of newly appointed head coach Eric Sekou Chelle, describing it as a fresh opportunity for players, especially those struggling for regular playing time, to prove their worth.

"Everyone has to be serious now," Omeruo said. "It's like an open trial because some of us haven't been playing regularly. We have to show the manager that we deserve a place in the team if invited."

Omeruo highlighted Chelle's tactical approach, drawing from the coach's previous work with Mali. "Judging from the way the Malian team played--not just in friendlies but also at AFCON--you can see an organized structure," he observed.

"I think he has something to offer the team. With the level of talent in the Super Eagles, he won't have any problem getting us to play the way he wants."

The defender also reflected on the Super Eagles' potential, crediting former interim coach Austin Eguavoen for revitalizing the team's confidence during his tenure.

"Kudos to Eguavoen for those games (AFCON qualifiers). When he took over, our confidence was low, but he helped us regain it. Now, when we are at our best, no country can stand against the Super Eagles," Omeruo said.