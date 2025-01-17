Nigeria: Niger Bans PTA Charges in Public Schools

17 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote

Niger State government has banned the collection of PTA charges in all public primary and secondary schools across the state.

Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago who announced the ban during a tour to Sarkin Pawa, Munya LGA of the state, said the move was to encourage enrolment and reduce the rate of out of school children in the state.

Bago also directed that children in public schools be allowed to wear their home dresses instead of compulsory uniforms following complaints of cost of uniforms by parents.

He said the government would henceforth take charge of the payment of PTA fees to all the schools to offset the burden on parents and guardians.

He therefore cautioned Headmasters and Principals in public schools to stop the collection, saying that anyone found wanting would be sanctioned.

The governor advised parents to enroll their wards in school, especially the girl child, adding that school uniforms should not be an impediment to any children from going to school.

"Allow your children to go to school, school uniform should not be your impediment, and any teacher that sends your child back home, please, report him, he will also be sent packing from the school", he said.

