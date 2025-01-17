Liberia: LBS Workers Union Accuses DG Fahngon of Autocratic Rule, Labor Abuses

-- Union demands immediate reforms or may cast vote of no confidence in their DG

Employees of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) have publicly condemned the leadership of Director General Eugene L. Fahngon, accusing him of autocratic governance, labor exploitation, and fostering a toxic work environment. In a press conference held in Paynesville, the LBS Workers Union presented a series of allegations against Mr. Fahngon and issued a 72-hour ultimatum for him to address their grievances or face a vote of no confidence.

According to Joseph Sayon, President of the workers Union, Fahngon's leadership has been characterized by intimidation, harassment, and verbal abuse, resulting in a climate of fear and distrust within the state-run media organization. They described his management style as oppressive and detrimental to employee morale and productivity.

"We have remained silent not out of weakness, but in the hope that things would improve," the union stated. "Regrettably, Fahngon's abusive, manipulative, and dysfunctional leadership has only worsened, subjecting us to labor exploitation and a hostile work environment."

The workers further alleged that Fahngon had unilaterally suspended all employee benefits outlined in the LBS Human Resource Manual, without consultation or justification. They accused him of running the institution with an "iron fist," creating an atmosphere of fear through intimidation and harassment.

An example cited by the workers was the illegal dismissal of Peter Clinton from the Operations Department, which they say demonstrates Fahngon's blatant disregard for due process.

Employees also claimed they were often wrongfully accused without evidence, resulting in harsh disciplinary actions. The Director General was further accused of interfering in union affairs, especially in the management of the workers' canteen. According to the union, Fahngon selectively applies policies in the HR manual, which disadvantages certain employees.

"Senior managers reportedly face threats of dismissal if they disagree with Fahngon on policy matters," the workers noted. Fahngon was also criticized for failing to fulfill his promise of providing employee insurance upon assuming office. Instead, workers alleged he resorted to using draconian measures, such as relying on Decree 88A, to stifle dissent and enforce his decisions.

The union expressed deep disappointment, noting that Fahngon had initially promised to bring transformative leadership to LBS. Instead, they argue, his tenure has reversed many of the positive strides made under previous administrations.

"Fahngon told us he would end the so-called 'slavery' of past administrations, but today, we are more enslaved than ever subjected to psychological torture, threats, and harassment," the union lamented.

The workers also took issue with the cancellation of LBS's annual Christmas party for employees' children, a decision they attributed to Fahngon's poor leadership rather than the ongoing construction work by the Chinese government on the LBS compound, as he had claimed.

Further criticism was aimed at Fahngon's apparent disregard for employees' welfare, as he allegedly increased his personal weekly allowance from US$750 to US$1,500, even as he suspended workers' benefits. Meanwhile, the union claimed it had to rely on employee donations to support sick colleagues who were left without assistance.

In response to the Director General's actions, the Workers Union issued a six-point demand, which includes the immediate restoration of all employee benefits, an end to intimidation and harassment, and a halt to the targeting and threatening of senior staff and contractors. The union also called for the reinstatement of Peter Clinton, the arbitrarily dismissed employee, and demanded that Fahngon respect employees' rights to free speech and a safe working environment.

The workers emphasized that if these demands were not met within 72 hours, they would initiate a vote of no confidence against Fahngon.

"We will no longer remain silent. Enough is enough," the union declared. "No personal relationship with the president gives Fahngon the right to violate our rights and mismanage the national broadcaster."

The employees concluded their statement with an appeal to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., urging him to intervene and address what they described as the harmful leadership of Fahngon at LBS.

Fahngon has insisted that his leadership has been nothing less than transformational. However, he has decided to issue his official response to the LBS Workers Union's claims in a press conference scheduled for 2pm Friday, January 17. "TOMORROW FRIDAY AT 2:30 PM. ON LBS COMPOUND, I WILL ADDRESS THE MEDIA ON FALSE ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST ME WITH PHYSICAL AND MATERIAL EVIDENCE," Fahngon said in a Facebook post.