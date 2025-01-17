Africa: Exciting TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Draw Delivers Some Thrilling Encounters

The Draw for the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania 2024 was staged in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday, 15 January and has delivered some exciting encounters for the tournament that will be played in August 2025.

Kenya were the seeds as hosts in Group A and have been drawn with two-time winners Morocco and DR Congo, as well as Angola and Zambia, in a pool packed with past champions and quality teams.

Tanzania were the seeds as hosts in Group B and will take on Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central African Republic in their pool.

Uganda were the seeds as hosts in Group C and meet Niger, Guinea, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2, making this pool something of an unknown quantity.

Defending champions Senegal are the top seeds in Group D, which is a four-team pool, and will face Congo, Sudan and Nigeria.

Two teams must still book their places at the finals, with Algeria, Comoros, Gambia, Malawi, Egypt, South Africa and Gabon to take part in a qualification campaign to fill the slots in the draw for Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

The TotalEnergies CHAN has had seven previous editions and will be played in East Africa for the first time since Rwanda were hosts in 2016.

Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo have each lifted the trophy twice before, along with Tunisia, Libya and defending champions Senegal.

The glittering ceremony was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) with the 19 teams drawn into four groups.

The draw was conducted with the assistance of three East African football legends, Uganda's Hassan Wasswa, Mrisho Ngasa of Tanzania and Kenya's McDonald Mariga, who added even more star quality to the night.

The tournament features only players who ply their trade in their domestic leagues and is a platform to showcase the quality of homegrown talent. It is a concept unique to Africa.

TOTALENERGIES CAF AFRICAN NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP GROUPS

GROUP A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

GROUP B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

GROUP C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2

GROUP D: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Click here to download a video detailing the 17 teams who have qualified so far.

Click here for a video of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe's speech at the final draw.

