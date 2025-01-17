Africa: TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 Final Draw

17:00 GMTThe ceremony is officially underway! The stage is illuminated, and a dance opening act has set the tone for a spectacular event.16:55 GMTFinal preparations are underway. The draw stage, adorned with the new CHAN logo and trophy, is ready for the big reveal.16:50 GMTThe event hall is filling up quickly. The KICC's iconic cylindrical design and panoramic views of Nairobi are providing a stunning backdrop to tonight's proceedings.

.@Football_Kenya president @husseinmoha is optimistic Kenya 🇰🇪 will stage CHAN 2024 come August ahead of the draw tonight at KICC#TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 pic.twitter.com/pw5nw4pv70-- Eric Njiru ⚽️ (@EricNjiiru) January 15, 2025

16:45 GMT

CAF TV is showing a special feature on the tournament's history. DR Congo's historic victory in the inaugural edition in 2009 and Morocco's back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2020 remain unforgettable moments.

16:40 GMT

The significance of CHAN: Exclusively featuring players from domestic leagues, CHAN is a stepping stone for local talent to earn continental and international recognition.

16:35 GMT

CAF has confirmed the draw procedure: Co-hosts Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, along with defending champions Senegal, will occupy the top seeds in Groups A, B, C, and D, respectively.

16:30 GMTFans are pouring into the KICC's amphitheater. Many are dressed in vibrant national team jerseys, waving flags, and chanting in anticipation of the draw.

16:25 GMTMore dignitaries are arriving. Among them are sports ministers from the co-hosting nations, CAF officials, and ambassadors from the participating countries.

16:20 GMTCoach Harouna Doula of Niger, a veteran with four CHAN appearances, says his team is ready to build on their impressive semi-final finish in 2022.16:15 GMT

A look at the pots: Pot A includes heavyweights like Morocco and Niger. Pot C features debutants like the Central African Republic, promising an exciting mix of established and emerging talent.

16:10 GMT

Performers are doing final rehearsals. Bien is set to kick off the event with his hit track Kuliko Jana. The energy in the venue is electric!

16:05 GMT

Historical nugget: Since its inception in 2009, CHAN has showcased local talent, producing stars like Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi and Senegal's Lamine Camara, who have since shone on the global stage.

16:00 GMT

The countdown hits one hour to go! Fans are arriving at the KICC, and social media is buzzing with excitement. Join the conversation with the hashtag #CHAN2024Draw.

15:55 GMTEast African legends McDonald Mariga, Mrisho Ngasa, and Hassan Wasswa are set to assist in the draw. Their contributions to African football are being celebrated tonight.

15:50 GMTPreparations are in full swing at the KICC. This historic venue, completed in 1973, is not only a hub for international events but also a symbol of Kenya's modernity and cultural pride.

15:40 GMT

Coach spotlight: Angola's Pedro Gonçalves has expressed confidence in his team, emphasizing their determination to make a deep run in the tournament.

15:35 GMT

The new CHAN trophy is a masterpiece! It features 54 lines symbolizing Africa's unity and a map of the continent at its core. A bold statement for a competition that celebrates the continent's local talent.

54 lines, woven together, tell Africa's unique tales on the new #TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 trophy and logo. ✅A pathway carved by our passion and skill. 💫 pic.twitter.com/nxUMXqkx7H-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2025

15:30 GMT

A quick reminder of the format: The 19 qualified teams will be drawn into four groups (A-D). Each group will consist of 4-5 teams, with co-hosts Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania seeded into Groups A, B, and C, respectively.

15:25 GMT

Spotlight: Senegal, the reigning champions, will lead Group D. They are determined to defend their title and build on their 2022 success. Meanwhile, Morocco, two-time champions, will also be a force to reckon with.

15:20 GMT

CAF's announcement of increased prize money is the talk of the town! The CHAN winners will take home $3.5 million, a 75% increase from the previous edition, while the total prize pool now stands at $10.4 million. This investment underscores the tournament's importance in developing African-based players.

15:15 GMT

Entertainment Alert! The iconic Bien from Sauti Sol will be performing tonight, along with Uganda's Ghetto Kids and Kenya's Red Fourth Choir. The stage is set for a perfect blend of football and culture.

15:10 GMTFocus on the co-hosts: Kenya is debuting in CHAN, Uganda is participating in its sixth edition, and Tanzania will make its third appearance. Each of these nations is eager to use home advantage to go far in the tournament.15:05 GMT: Did you know? The TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 is the first time this prestigious competition will be hosted by three nations: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. This unique collaboration highlights East Africa's growing influence in African football.15:00 GMT: The excitement is building as the countdown to the main draw continues! The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi is buzzing with activity. Performers are rehearsing, and dignitaries are arriving. Football fans across Africa are tuning in on CAF TV, YouTube, and various local broadcasters to catch the action live.

We will be LlVE on YouTube for the #TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 Final Draw at 17:00 GMT. ⏰ Tune in and don't miss the action! pic.twitter.com/lq0FZI249p-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2025

14:55 GMT: Quick reminder: CHAN is exclusively for players competing in their home leagues, making it a vital platform for showcasing African-based talent.

14:50 GMT: The venue buzzes with activity. Journalists, dignitaries, and fans are taking their seats. This promises to be an unforgettable evening.14:45 GMT: Don't miss a beat! Find detailed profiles of all 19 teams on CAFOnline.com.

A few hours to go! Take a look at the pots ahead of tonight's #TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 draw and see how the groups will be formed! 🌍 pic.twitter.com/LJiqOwU8aN-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2025

14:40 GMT: Coach spotlight: Uganda's Paul Put brings a wealth of African football experience, having led Burkina Faso to the AFCON 2013 final. Kenya's Francis Kimanzi is debuting at CHAN with big ambitions for the Harambee Stars.14:35 GMT: Spotlight on the co-hosts: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania automatically qualified and will headline Groups A, B, and C respectively. Senegal, as defending champions, will lead Group D.

Can you feel the vibes already? ✨Watch the Triplets Ghetto Kids warm up ahead of their performance at the #TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 draw. pic.twitter.com/mGg5V6FKW7-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2025

14:30 GMT: Performers are arriving! Kenyan musician Bien from Sauti Sol and Uganda's energetic Ghetto Kids are set to light up the event with vibrant performances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

14:25 GMT: Meet the legends! Assisting with today's draw are East African football greats: Kenya's McDonald Mariga, Tanzania's Mrisho Ngasa, and Uganda's Hassan Wasswa.

14:20 GMT: Let's talk history! The CHAN, first held in 2009, has produced five different champions, with DR Congo and Morocco leading with two titles each. Senegal, the reigning champions, won their first CHAN title in 2022.14:15 GMT: BREAKING! CAF has increased the prize money by 75%! The champions will now pocket $3.5 million, with a total prize pool of $10.4 million--a 32% hike aimed at boosting the tournament's appeal.14:10 GMT: The new CHAN trophy, unveiled earlier today, is a stunning work of art. Featuring 54 intricate lines symbolizing Africa's unity, it's a bold statement of the tournament's rising prestige.14:05 GMT: This year's CHAN is unique--it's the first time the tournament will be co-hosted by three nations: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The competition, originally slated for earlier, was rescheduled to August 2025 to ensure world-class infrastructure and facilities.14:02 GMT: The excitement is palpable as we kick off our live blog for the CHAN 2024 Final Draw. The Kenyatta International Convention Centre, an architectural marvel in Nairobi, is all decked out for this grand occasion. Fans across Africa can catch the event live on CAF's official YouTube channel, CAF TV.14:00 GMT: Welcome to the live coverage of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 Final Draw!

📍 Venue: Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya

📅 Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2025

🕒 Start Time: Pre-draw coverage begins at 14:00 GMT; the draw begins at 17:00 GMT.

The stage is set for an evening of anticipation, excitement, and African football pride. Stay with us as we provide minute-by-minute updates, share valuable insights, and capture all the highlights from this landmark event.