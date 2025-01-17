Nigeria: Real Estate Firm to Inject N10bn to Revamp Nike Lake Resort Enugu

An official explained that upgrading the hotel was a joint venture between the Enugu State Government and the Landmark group.

On Thursday, Landmark Group, a leading real estate and property development company in Africa, signed a concession to revamp the Enugu State-owned Nike Lake Resort Hotel.

Paul Onwuanibe, the company's managing director and CEO, signed the agreement on behalf of the firm, while the State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Adaora Chukwu, signed for the Enugu State Government.

Mr Onwuanibe said the company would inject over N10 billion to revamp the resort.

The CEO expressed delight in being part of Governor Peter Mbah's development vision, stressing that the hotel would soon become a hub for tourism, leisure and hospitality.

He said that the hotel's revitalisation would provide job opportunities for the state's teeming youth and make Enugu State the South-east's capital of tourism.

He commended Mr Mbah for giving his company the opportunity to manage the hotel.

"It is a big opportunity for us to upgrade the Nike Lake Resort Hotel through which Enugu State can become a hub for tourism in the South-east and Nigeria.

"It is our view that we can return Nike Lake Hotel to its past glory by restoring it to world-class tourism for Nigerians, and we intend to invest up to N10 billion in the first phase," he said.

He explained that upgrading the hotel was a joint venture between the Enugu State Government and the Landmark group.

"Where the state handed over Nike Lake Hotel Resort to us, Landmark is providing the management and operations.

"We believe that the hotel will bring both Nigeria and international visitors to Enugu after the upgrade," he added.

Responding, Governor Mbah assured Mr Onwuanibe of his administration's commitment to providing the needed support to see that the hotel was transformed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said his target was to attract over three million people annually from across the globe to the state, adding that he would not relent on his efforts to make Enugu a premier destination for investment, business, and living.

When revamped, the governor said that Nike Lake Resort Hotel would contribute towards his administration's determination to grow Enugu economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion within eight years.