Nigeria: Suspected Cholera Outbreak Kills Nine in Rivers

The Rivers State Government has announced the death of nine people following a suspected cholera outbreak in Andoni and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas of the state.

Ada Oreh, the state commissioner for health, confirmed the development on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

She said that three deaths occurred in Andoni, while six others were recorded in Akuku-Toru, with 41 suspected cases currently under monitoring across the two areas.

"We urge the public not to panic, as the state government has already implemented measures to contain this outbreak," Ms Oreh said.

The commissioner said health officials were conducting tests to determine definitively whether the deaths were caused by cholera.

She said, "The symptoms observed align with the surveillance case definition for the disease.

"The ministry is also investigating a suspected outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea caused by cholera in the Isiodun community in Andoni Local Government Area.

"The symptoms analysed are consistent with cholera."

She said the bacteria responsible for cholera thrive in environments lacking access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, and hygienic conditions.

She said the bacteria could be transmitted through contaminated water or food and contact with infected surfaces.

"Rivers is particularly prone to outbreaks of acute watery diarrhoea and cholera during the dry seasons.

"This poses significant public health challenges due to the high morbidity and mortality rates associated with such outbreaks.

"The ministry, in collaboration with its partners and the authorities in Andoni Local Government Area, has activated emergency response measures.

"Our rapid response team has also been deployed to the affected areas to enhance disease surveillance, strengthen case detection in health facilities, and supply essential supplies to the communities," Ms Oreh stated.

Ms Oreh said the response team had distributed oral rehydration solutions, intravenous fluids, and vital medicines to health centres in the affected areas.

She advised residents to practice frequent hand washing with soap and clean water, particularly before eating and after using the toilet.

Ms Oreh also urged them to drink only boiled or chorine-treated water to ensure safety.

