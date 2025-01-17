Nigeria: City Cancer Challenge to Launch Leadership Programme for Women in Oncology in Abuja

blog

Abuja, Nigeria - January 22, 2025 - City Cancer Challenge (C/Can), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, ASCO and Roche, is set to launch the Leadership Programme for Women in Oncology (LPWO) from January 22-24, 2025. Despite the critical role women oncologists play in C/Can cities--serving as key members of technical working groups, representing institutions, and leading needs assessments--there still remains a significant gap in leadership opportunities for women in oncology. According to WHO data, women make up 70% of the health workforce, but only 25% hold senior roles. The LPWO initiative aims to address this gap by giving ten mid-career women oncologists from C/Can cities the tools and knowledge to become influential leaders in their cities, driving change and fostering a shared vision of equitable, quality cancer care for all.

The LPWO builds on the success of its previous cohort of ten women, creating a strong network of female leaders in oncology dedicated to transforming cancer care in their communities and beyond. The LPWO programme is key to C/Can's Gender Strategy for gender equity in cancer care across 15 cities in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. By empowering women in oncology, LPWO aims to foster a more inclusive approach to cancer treatment and improve global health outcomes.

Key Features of the launch week:

Workshops and Capacity Building: Comprehensive sessions to develop participants' leadership skills and align them with global best practices.

Networking Opportunities: Facilitating connections between participants, mentors, facilitators, global oncology leaders, and policymakers.

Showcasing Impact: Presenting success stories and testimonials from past LPWO participants to inspire this year's cohort.

Julie Gralow, Chief Medical Officer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) highlighted the programme's importance, stating: "The LPWO is a testament to the power of collaboration and the vital role of women leaders in transforming healthcare. By providing women oncologists with the tools and networks they need to thrive, we are shaping a future where equitable cancer care is not just an aspiration but a reality."

Dr. Maka Maglakelidze, an LPWO alumna from Tbilisi, reflected on her experience by sharing that "LPWO gave me the confidence to embrace any challenge, proving that nothing is impossible with determination and drive. Now, I know leadership isn't just about skills--it's about believing in yourself and the power of your team." After the completion of the LPWO in 2023, she was asked to lead the creation of a new branch of the Todua Clinic, one of the city's leading medical institutions. Today, she serves as General Manager, leading a team and shaping the future of healthcare in Georgia.

Abuja will be hosting this important event. As the city advances through its needs assessment phase, the LPWO launch offers a platform to highlight Abuja's leadership in addressing cancer care challenges and creating sustainable solutions.

Sophie Bussmann-Kemdjo, Regional Director for Africa & Europe at C/Can noted: "Hosting the LPWO in Abuja underscores the importance of local ownership and collaboration in tackling cancer care challenges. This launch will catalyse partnerships, inspire more women and gender champions, and support the Nigerian healthcare transformation agenda aiming at innovative solutions for equitable and strong healthcare systems."

Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat at the Federal Capital Territory, remarked: "By equipping talented professionals with the skills to drive innovation and collaboration in oncology, we are investing in a future where all perspectives contribute to effective and equitable cancer care solutions. This initiative aligns with Abuja's commitment to fostering growth and resilience in our health sector, ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of our communities."

The LPWO launch marks the start of a two-year blended learning journey designed to equip participants with the skills and networks needed to lead impactful projects and initiatives in oncology care in their respective communities.

For more information about the programme, visit the City Cancer Challenge website.

About City Cancer Challenge (C/Can):

City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can) supports cities around the world as they work to improve access to equitable, quality cancer care. C/Can leads a city-based partnership initiative that aims to improve access to quality cancer care in cities around the world by transforming the way stakeholders from the public and private sectors collectively design, plan, and implement cancer solutions. The approach is built on the core principle that cities can drive impact at the national level by crafting data-driven solutions with the support of a network of global, regional, and local partners that reflect an understanding of the unique local context.

