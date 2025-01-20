Liberia: Justice Gbeisay Cites Lawyers, Capitol Building Fire Suspect to Conference

Temple of Justice, Monrovia — Associate Justice Yamie Qui-qui Gbeisay of the Supreme Court has summoned government lawyers and suspect Thomas Etheridge to a conference scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025, in connection with the Capitol Building fire incident. The conference follows a writ of certiorari filed by state prosecutors, seeking a review of a lower court's decision regarding Etheridge's release.

A writ of certiorari is a legal instrument requesting a higher court to review and potentially overturn a decision made by a lower court. Justice Gbeisay's directive for the conference reads:

"By directive of His Honor Yamie Qui-qui Gbeisay, Sr., Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Monday, January 20, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 am, in connection with the above-captioned case."

The latest legal development stems from a petition for a writ of prohibition filed by Montserrado County lead prosecutor, Cllr. Richard Scott. The petition seeks to reverse Criminal Court "B" Judge Koiboi Nuta's decision to release Etheridge on bail following a habeas corpus hearing. Etheridge is accused of involvement in the Capitol Building fire, a case that has sparked intense public and legal scrutiny.

Cllr. Scott, representing the Ministry of Justice, argues that Etheridge should not be allowed to attend medical appointments unaccompanied by government officials, citing concerns over the reliability of his guarantors. Prosecutors contend that the release of the suspect under these conditions undermines their ability to ensure his compliance with legal processes.