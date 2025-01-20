Liberia: Senator Johnson Was Troubled

Ex-rebel leader Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely of Grand Gedeh County says the late Sen. Prince Johnson was betrayed by the government, which led to his death.

Grand Gedeh County Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, a former rebel leader, reacts strongly here to the death of Senator Prince Johnson, referring to the man who founded the INPFL rebels as his friend and colleague.

In a mind-blowing tribute at the funeral of the late Senator Johnson, held over the weekend in Ganta City, Nimba, Senator Nimely laments a deep betrayal in his friend's death.

The late Sen. Johnson was among a list of key former rebel leaders recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for prosecution, including Sen. Nimely, Dr. George Boley, Sekou Damante Conneh, and others.

"Senator Johnson was troubled; he was never given the time that he needed; he called me every night around 9-10 pm to share with me his situation.

He was troubled. Senator Johnson called me and said, distinguish as he used to call me, and I said, yes, my brother, and he said, 'I'm troubled because I was promised time and was never given time after our agreement, and you see what they are doing now, talking about a WAR Crimes Court. I'm afraid they might prosecute me", Sen. Nimely narrates in his tribute.

He argues that was the true weight of betrayal, accusing the ruling Unity Party government of President Boakai for the death of Senator Johnson with immense pressure by the government to establish a War and Economic Crimes court to prosecute former warlords.

"My brother Sen. Johnson has always wanted to buy time and pray for his people; this is why, whenever a presidential candidate came, he said, 'I can make you President, but you must buy me time.' He did that with former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and she bought him time, despite the huge opportunity she had; the opportunity to prosecute war crimes with over 15,000 peacekeepers in this country, but yet, bought him time", Senator Nimely recalls.

"The same thing with former President George Weah. When Mr. Weah came, he asked Mr. Weah to buy him time, and he made Mr. Weah President, moving into the tranches", he further narrates.

According to Nimely, the late Senator Johnson had enjoyed six years under former President Weah, building schools and preaching the word of God while begging for forgiveness.

"Senator Johnson was always preaching redemption; he was preaching for forgiveness for 20 years, and always wanted to buy time, but this did not happen when the Rescue government took power, he was betrayed and carried pressure from the same very system he supported", adds.

Sen. Nimely: "When Mr. Weah left, came the Rescue; Sen. Johnson told Mr. Weah I'm not going to support you. I'm going to Rescue because I want to be rescued, and he came and supported and did even more than what he did for Madam Sirleaf and Mr. Weah. He produced a Vice President and a President simultaneously, as promised, but when the time came, he was never given time. Senator Johnson was troubled; they betrayed him."

He highlights that the late Senator Johnson faced turmoil in establishing a war crime court.

He further notes that despite the troubling time, the late PYJ had deep desire for reconciliation between Nimba and Grand Gedeh counties, whose relations remain strained since Johnson's forces killed President Samuel Doe, a native of Grand Gedeh, in 1990.

"I believe Senator Johnson wanted to see a genuine relationship between Nimba and Grand Gedeh counties. We have not had the guts to reconcile, but now I challenge you - I do," Nimely urges.

Then, the leader of the disbanded INPFL rebels, the late Sen. PYJ, led fighters to the Freeport of Monrovia and captured President Doe, a native of Grand Gedeh, and slain him, cutting off his ears.

In support of Senator Nimely's touching tribute, the Bong County Chapter of the late PYJ's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party notes that its fallen political leader suffered suppression up to his death, coming from the UP-led government.

But Vice President Jeremiah Koung disagrees, clarifying that the Unity Party exerted no pressure for establishment of a War Crimes Court that caused the late Senator Johnson's death.

According to VP Koung, the late Senator Johnson was a hero who supported the idea of a war crimes court to clear his name, so he deserves an honor. Editing by Jonathan Browne