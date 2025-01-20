Nigeria: Tanker Explosions - JNI Tasks Federal Govt On Safety of Fuel Transportation

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar-led Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on the Federal Government to urgently review the safety protocols guiding fuel transportation in Nigeria to avert repeated tanker explosions on highways.

JNI, in a statement on Sunday by its Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, described as unfortunate that tankers conveying petroleum products are now sources of disastrous road accidents, with agonising loss of lives and property across the country.

The body urged the federal government to expedite action towards completing the 40 kilometer Suleja-Minna Road and the dual carriageway connecting Abuja with Niger State.

The organisation which noted that the two roads projects have been ongoing for over 20 years, said their completion will ease movement of goods and services and well as save lives.

The statement further called on governments to immediately take control of all dangerous bends, sharp curves/corners and parking lots that are prone to such accidents, by mounting FRSC emergency detachments, "response offices, as well as Federal Fire Service offices with state-of-art equipment" at such locations.

JNI further advised Nigerians to always avoid explosion-prone areas, no matter the temptation, to reduce casualty, stressing that no life is worth losing carelessly.

It however said surveillance should maximally be accorded highways that are prone to explosion, "Relevant transport and/or road unions should begin sensitising and educating their members on dangers associated with reckless driving - especially one-way driving, which has now become too common on the Nigerian highways and they should always cooperate with security agencies on highways."

"Governments should act beyond mere verbal condemnations on related matters. Nigerians are desirous of more concrete actions against all forms of unfortunate incidences, criminals and criminalities," JNI maintained.

JNI declared the Dikko-Maje explosion in Suleja local government area of Niger State which claimed about 70 lives as "too many a tragedy to be waved, taking into account that the junction is on a major highway connecting the northern Nigeria, particularly the North-West to Southern Nigeria. More so, same episodes have occurred in the most recent past in Jigawa State twice."

The organisation cited the 15th October, 2024 fuel tanker explosion in Majiya, Jigawa State where 200 lives were lost and many others injured; the Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 tanker explosion at Gamoji, along Kano-Maiduguri highway and similar incidence on Wednesday, 14th January, 2025 at Epe-Ijebu Odeyemi expressway, including the 2023 incident at Iganmu Bridge, Lagos State where many vehicles were destroyed and lives lost due to petroleum tanker explosion.

JNI expressed concern over serial explosions from petroleum tankers "without efforts by relevant stakeholders to addressing the misnomer."

"Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto beseeches Allah's infinite mercy upon the departed souls, praying for their repose in Jannatul-Firdaws, and also seeks Allah, the Most Compassionate, to grant patience and solace to the bereaved families during this incredibly difficult time. May Allah, the Most Merciful, bestow healing and swift recovery upon all the injured. Amin," JNI said.