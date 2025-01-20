Liberia: Capitol Building Confirmed for State of Nation Address Despite Fire Damage

Capitol Hill — The 55th Legislature has confirmed that President Joseph N. Boakai's 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) will be delivered on the Capitol grounds, reversing an earlier decision to use a different venue due to the December 18, 2024, devastating fire that ravaged the joint chamber of the Legislature.

Bong County District 2 Representative James Kolleh, Chair of the House Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, initially declared that the Joint Chamber's damage and ongoing renovations made hosting the event at the Capitol unfeasible. "It is not feasible to complete the renovation work within the time frame required to hold the address at the Capitol," Kolleh stated, raising questions about where the President's constitutionally mandated address would take place.

After further deliberation, the Legislature resolved to use the Capitol grounds as an alternative venue. This decision allows the government to meet the constitutional requirement outlined in Article 58 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, which mandates that the President present the administration's legislative agenda and report on the state of the Republic, including its economic conditions, on the fourth working Monday of January. President Boakai's second SONA is scheduled for January 27, 2025.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented to ensure a safe and orderly event. The Press and Public Affairs Department of the Legislature announced that access to the Capitol grounds will be strictly controlled by state security personnel. Only individuals with official invitations or access passes will be allowed entry. Legislative staff without proper credentials have been advised to avoid the premises during the address.

The Legislature also assured the public that the address would be widely accessible through live broadcasts on radio, television, and social media platforms. Media institutions seeking on-site coverage must obtain prior approval and access passes.