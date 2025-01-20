Nigeria: Govt Sets Up Committee to Investigate Suleja Tanker Explosion, Orders Victim Evacuations

The Federal Government on Sunday dispatched a high-powered delegation to condole with the Emir of Suleja, HRH Sarkin Zazzau Mohammed Awwal, and his people over the tragic tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday in Suleja, which claimed over 84 lives and caused extensive injuries.

During the visit to the Emir's palace, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the Federal Government's condolences on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He described the incident as one in a series of devastating tanker explosions that have claimed over 265 lives since September 2024.

Addressing the Emir, Idris said:"The President has directed that we come here to condole with our father, His Royal Highness, and the entire people of Suleja and Niger State over this very unfortunate incident. Beyond the condolence visit and immediate support to the victims, the Federal Government has set up a high-powered investigation committee comprising my ministry, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, NEMA, SON, IPMAN, tanker drivers' union, and other relevant stakeholders. The committee will unravel the remote and immediate causes of the explosion and make recommendations to prevent future occurrences."

Idris recounted other recent tanker explosions, highlighting the loss of lives and properties in various states, including Niger, Oyo, and Jigawa. He expressed the government's determination to address the menace, noting that public enlightenment and stricter safety measures would be implemented.

"We need to step up our public enlightenment campaign together with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, and critical stakeholders to prevent these kinds of tragedies. The President is saddened by the recurring incidents and has directed the National Orientation Agency to educate the public on the dangers of scooping petroleum products from accident scenes," Idris said.

Visit to Hospitals and Orders for Evacuation

After visiting the Emir's palace, the delegation toured the hospital wards to assess the condition of survivors. Idris expressed deep sorrow over the critical injuries sustained by victims, noting that one of the injured passed away during the visit, raising the death toll to 84.

"The President has directed that all critically injured victims be immediately evacuated to tertiary hospitals for intensive care. The Federal Government is working with the Ministry of Health, NEMA, and other agencies to ensure proper care is provided to the survivors," Idris assured.

He commended the Niger State Government, led by Governor Umar Bagwo, for its prompt response and urged continued collaboration to address the crisis.