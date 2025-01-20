Nigeria: Over 18 Transmission Towers Vandalised Across Three States in January - TCN

Vandalism has recently become a significant threat to Nigeria's power infrastructure.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday said over 18 transmission towers were vandalised between 9 and 14 January across Rivers, Abia, and Kano states.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement.

Ms Mbah said Emmanuel Okpa, general manager of transmission for the Port Harcourt region, reported that routine patrols by linesmen on 10 January uncovered damage to towers 171 through 181 and tower 184.

On 14 January, the TCN said vandals targeted towers 146, 147, and 149 along the Owerri/Ahoada 132kV line in Rivers State, removing base brackets and compromising the stability of the towers.

In Abia State, she said Azuh Lucky, head of the lines department for the region, reported the theft of bolts, nuts, and structural members from towers 160 to 162 on the Alaoji/Umuahia 132kV line, which was under repair on 13 January.

Meanwhile, the statement said in Kano, towers 105, 106, and 107 along the Katsina-Gazoua 132/33kV transmission line were critically damaged by vandals on 9 January compromising their structural integrity and risking collapse.

"In the early hours of 17 January vandalised 132kV underground transmission cables were discovered by TCN engineers near Millennium Park in Abuja. This affected power supply to the central area and its environs. These incidents pose a significant challenge to our operations as a company. We have bolstered security measures, increased line patrol, and the number of vigilante groups, and we are also collaborating with security operatives.

"However, we need and are appealing for the full support of every Nigerian, particularly those in communities hosting our installations. We must collectively recognize that the transmission network is our collective asset and essential for our socio-economic development," Ms Mbah said.

She said the vandals and those who buy stolen materials are sabotaging the nation.

"All hands must be on deck to ensure the growth of the nation's power sector, which is critical to the development of our country."

She explained that TCN's grid expansion plans are under tremendous strain due to the persistent vandalism of its installations.

"The financial implications of constant repairs to vandalised transmission installations, along with the stress on the grid, are having adverse effects on the TCN grid expansion drive.

"This is a clarion call for everyone to join forces with TCN to put an end to this menace and safeguard our electricity network," she said.

Last Friday, the TCN said its 132kV transmission line and underground cables taking power to the central area of Abuja and its environs were vandalised, causing a power outage to the seat of the Nigerian president.

Reacting to the frequent vandalism of power infrastructure across Nigeria in March last year, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, recommended the death penalty for persons who steal power infrastructure.