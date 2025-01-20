Nigeria: With 265 Lost to Tanker Explosions in 4 Months, Tinubu Moves to Avert Recurrence

Disturbed by the number of persons reportedly lost to repeated incidences of tanker explosions in parts of the country, between September 2024 and now, currently standing at 265 souls, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, set up a high-powered committee mandated to halt a reoccurrence of such accidents.

This decision followed the death of 88 persons in the wake of a tanker explosion that occurred at Dikko Junction, Niger State, Saturday night.

The president, while mourning the victims, however, instructed the security relevant agencies, and road safety authorities to deploy to work with a view to averting a repeat anywhere in the country.

At the same time, Tinubu has mandated the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to sensitise the public about risks of scooping fuel from fallen tankers.

Meanwhile, prominent Nigerians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, have also commiserated with the victims and their relatives.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this yesterday when he led a federal government delegation, including the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Netanwe Yilwatda, on a condolence visit to the Emir of Suleja, Alhaji Awwal Ibrahim.

"The President is really saddened by what has happened, and he is worried to the extent that he has said a high-powered committee is set up to look at these incidences.

"Because in the last couple of months, from September to this time, we have had four of these major incidences. We had the first one between Ibadan and Ife, where a tanker exploded. Five houses and cars and other vehicles were touched, and they were involved in fire.

"Almost a day after, here in Niger State, again, in Agai, about 48 persons lost their lives. This was on the 8th of September, the preceding year, 2024, 48 people lost their lives. Not long afterwards, on the 15th of October, again in 2024, about 144 people also lost their lives in Jigawa State in a similar incident.

"And now, only yesterday, here at Dikko Junction, within this emirate, nearly 80 people have lost their lives. Now, if you put that together, you will see that over 265 people have so far lost their lives in this kind of incident, and this is really very worrying," Idris said.

As a result, the federal government has set up a committee comprising the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, other critical stakeholders like NEMA, Standard Organization of Nigeria, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association, (IPMAN) and all other stakeholders to determine the remote and immediate causes of, and how to avert the occurrence or the reoccurrence of fuel tanker explosions.

Idris added that the president had directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to step up an enlargement campaign and education of people, to the effect that it was not proper for people to arbitrarily rush to the scene to scoop fuel whenever there is an accident involving tankers.

"You cannot just have tankers, by whatever reason, involved in an accident, and then people rushing to the site to scoop this petroleum product, PMS. It is absolutely wrong.

"It has led to the lives of hundreds of people, and government will not allow this to happen again. As a result of that, this high committee will now make recommendations to government with a view to finding the last true solution to this issue."

To this end, Idris announced that the federal government has directed the immediate transfer of victims from Suleja General Hospital to tertiary health facilities to ensure they receive prompt and enhanced medical care.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is deeply saddened by what has happened. He asked us to come here to see the situation. We have just gone round the wards and we have seen those that are very critically injured.

"As we are visiting, one of them unfortunately passed on and we were told that this is the eighth victim of the fire explosion that has just passed on today and what we are seeing is the dire need of emergency medical attention, which the Federal Government is taking.

"The Minister of Heath and the National Emergency Management Agency and all agencies of government will ensure that all these victims are immediately evacuated and taken to Intensive Care Unit of the immediate available tertiary institutions," he said.

In yet a statement by the president's Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu underscored the tragic and preventable nature of the incident, as many victims were those scooping Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the overturned tanker.

He subsequently directed the provision of comprehensive medical care to the injured andstrongly advised all citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to their highly explosive nature.

He also mandated the National Orientation Agency to initiate a nationwide educational campaign that would raise public awareness about the severe risks and environmental dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers.

However, the minister, who thanked the Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, for providing the first response when the incident happened, and urged him to do more in the enlightenment of the citizenry, later paid a visit to some of the victims at the Suleja General Hospital as well the scene of the explosion, with his delegation.

Earlier the Emir of Suleja, Alhaji Awwal Ibrahim, thanked the president for sending the delegation and for the humanitarian effort that was carried out by the Ministry of Humanitarian and NEMA .

He also appealed to government to set up outward viewing centres for public enlightenment and to convey mini townhall meetings for government officials to enlighten people on the dangers of these behaviours that lead to death and destruction.

He appealed to people to always be contented and not to put themselves in harm's way.

Apart from those that died at the scene of the explosion, the Emir said 50 people died in the hospital between Saturday night and yesterday.

The death toll has however risen to 88 from the initial 50.

Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, said in a statement this morning that the corpses of the deceased were recovered from the scene of the accident.

Arah said the number of those injured had equally risen to 55, adding that one of those injured and admitted at the hospital had also died.

According to Arah 80 corpses had been given mass burial by the Agency in collaboration with Gurara LGA and "very brave, kind-hearted volunteers" between the hours of 5pm on Saturday to 12am this Sunday.

He added that five of the corpses were carried away for burial in the town by relatives. One of those burnt was dressed in the uniform of one of the nation's security outfits.

Several houses and shops were also completely razed in the inferno leading to the loss of millions of naira.

Bago, who was on an inspection visit to the area hurriedly visited the scene of the disaster, where he described the incident as "shocking unfortunate and worrisome."

Bago also gave directives he intended to stop future occurrence as well as directed Medical Doctors from Minna General Hospital to move to New Wuse and Suleja General hospitals to assist in attending to those injured.

More and more Nigerians have continued to sympathise with victims and the state government over the unfortunate incident.

Muhammadu Buhari

Commiserating with the government and people of Niger State, former President Muhammadu Buhari, in a release by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed disappointment that the practice of scooping up fuel was becoming more common in spite of warnings from the authorities and the devastating losses of life that had characteristically attended such incidents.

In condoling with the government and the people of Niger state, Buhari wished those inured in the accident speedy recovery.

Kashim Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, in a release by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, commiserated with families of the victims, assuring them of the federal government's commitment to preventing future occurrences.

The vice-president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as well as the government and people of Niger State.

Oluremi Tinubu

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in a statement personally signed called on Nigerians to be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents, especially those involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances due to high risks involved.

Mrs Tinubu, according to the release, stated: "I received with sadness the news of the fuel tanker explosion, which occurred on Saturday, 18th January at the Dikko Junction, Niger State, where several lives were lost and many sustained injuries.

"I condole with the governor, His Excellency Mohammed Umar Bago, the families and loved ones of the departed souls, the injured and the entire people of Niger State.

"I urge everyone to please be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances, due to the high risks involved.

"My prayers are that Almighty God grant the Governor, families and loved ones of the departed the fortitude to bear this painful loss. I also pray God grants the injured, speedy recovery."

Abdulahi Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has caused immense pain to families and communities across Niger State.

The APC National Chairman commended the swift response of emergency services and called for all necessary support to be extended to the victims and their families.

"We are profoundly saddened by the loss of lives and the suffering caused by this unfortunate incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Niger State in this moment of grief," he said.

Ganduje, however, urged relevant authorities to take proactive measures to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents in the future.

Northern Governors

Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has on behalf of his colleagues, conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of Niger State, especially the families of those affected by the unfortunate incident.

In a Press release by the Director-General, Press Affairs, of the Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor noted that accidents of this nature had far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the victims and their families but also the entire nation.

"This tragic incident at Dikko Junction is a heartbreaking incident that has left families and the nation in anguish. On behalf of the Northern Governors, I extend our deepest condolences to the victims' families and the people of Niger State.

"We stand in solidarity with you and share in your grief. I also commend our dear brother, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago and the relevant emergency agencies for their quick and decisive actions, which brought some relief amidst the tragedy," Yahaya stated.

Southern Governors

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors' Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has described the tanker fire explosion as a devastating tragedy.

In a statement in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Abiodun, who said the governments and the people of the southern states were deeply troubled by the tragedy, commiserated with Governor Bago and his cabinet, as well as the people of Niger State, urging them not to allow their spirits to be dampened by the extremely tragic event.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims of the fire while expressing hope that the injured would have speedy recovery and be back on their feet in the shortest possible time.

"To say that we in the Southern Governors Forum are terribly shocked by this devastating tragedy in which as many as 77 people lost their lives and no less than 25 others were grievously injured would be an understatement.

"This is a soul-crushing event that has befallen Niger State and we pray that Almighty Allah will comfort the families that lost their loved ones in the incident.

"It is also important to warn Nigerians to desist from the practice of scoping fuel from fallen tankers, as most of the victims of this tragedy were people who ran to the scene of the accident to scoop fuel."

Southwest Governors

Chairman of the South-West Governors' Forum and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with Bago, friends and associates of the victims, as well as the people and government of Niger State.

"It is with a heavy heart that I read and have followed the development of the disaster that happened yesterday (Saturday) at Dikko Junction on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in the Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, following a tanker explosion that claimed many lives.

"The sad incident is worrisome, and the thoughts and prayers of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State are with my brother, Governor Mohammed Bago, the government, and citizens of Niger State over the tragic event.

"I offer our prayers for the victims and their families over the tragic loss, wishing the injured persons a speedy recovery. I also pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased. May God grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

Senator Sani Musa

Senate Committee Chairman on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, has described as sad and unfortunate, the petroleum tanker tragedy.

In a statement in Abuja, Musa, lamented that three more people had lost their lives.

"It is with profound sadness that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in the devastating petroleum tanker accident in Dikko, Niger East Senatorial District, over the weekend," he said.

IGP, CAN

The Inspector General of Police Dr Kayode Egbetokun and the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN have also mourned victims of last Saturdays tanker explosion.

In his statement, the Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, after commiserating with families of the victims, directed state police commissioners to immediately reactivate Road Traffic Divisions in the various police Commands across the country..

Egbetokun also said the police Commissioners should henceforth "ensure strict compliance and enforcement of established protocols and traffic regulations on highways" adding that vehicle owners and drivers should ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy and abide by the traffic rules in order to prevent tragedies.

After praying for the repose of the souls of the departed, Egbetokun called on all stakeholders, including transport operators and the general public, to prioritise safety and responsibility in their operations and actions to ensure that such ugly incidents did not occur in the future.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger State chapter, Most Reverend Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, in his condolence message to Governor Bago and the people of the state, said "the entire Christendom is in solidarity with him (Bago) in this difficult times"

Yohanna declared that, "To us, the explosion is worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate. We specifically sympathise with the governor, the families of the victims of the explosion."

NMDPRA Visits Scene, May Review Safety Rules

The leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), yesterday, visited the scene of the tanker explosion and hinted it could review existing safety rules to halt future occurrences.

Chief Executive of the regulatory agency, Farouk Ahmed, who extended the Authority's condolences to the families of the deceased and the government of Niger State, cautioned Nigerians against rushing to scenes of tanker incidents to avoid accidents that could claim lives and property.

Ahmed was represented by the Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community (HSEC) of the organisation, Mustapha Lamorde.

While wishing those that were injured quick recovery, Ahmed explained that although there were already standard operating procedures and guidelines that should be adhered to in the sector, those rules may need to be given a second look.

"I think most importantly is awareness. People should be aware of the danger that this poses, especially when there's an accident like that, they need to be aware of the dangers of explosions. We need to create that public awareness for people to avoid coming close in contact to the vicinity when accidents like this happen.

"And we have standard operating procedures, and we have guidelines, we have required training within the sector that encourages safety awareness. So we are going to review that, we are going to collaborate with key stakeholders.

"We have the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) here, we have NUPENG, we have IPMAN, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other key stakeholders to make sure that we push this public awareness and also collaborate so that this doesn't happen again," he stressed.

NUPENG: Fire Accident Due to Poor Roads

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has linked the tanker explosion at Dikko Junction in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State to the poor condition of the roads and the dangerous practice of fuel scooping at accident scenes.

In a condolence message, NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives, properties damaged, and injuries resulting from this tragic incident.

Emphasising the need for immediate action to prevent future occurrences, he urged the federal government to prioritise the repair of bad roads to enhance safety and prevent such costly accidents in the future.

He also said there was an urgent need for intensified public sensitisation and public awareness regarding the dangers of scooping fuel from accident sites.

NUPENG extended its condolences to the families, friends, and communities affected by the accidents