Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt Declares Cholera Outbreak in One Community

The Akwa Ibom State Government has declared a cholera outbreak in Emeroke community, Eastern Obolo Local Government Area.

In a statement on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Patrick Essiet, announced that the State Epidemiologist has been deployed to the community to initiate enlightenment campaigns on mitigating the outbreak.

Dr. Essiet advised residents to practice proper handwashing, particularly after defecation, and to boil drinking water before consumption. He also urged individuals experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility.

"Furthermore, the Ministry reminds community leaders to enforce the existing government ban on open defecation," the statement added.

Dr. Essiet noted that while the State Government is working on a long-term solution, immediate and short-term relief supplies are being mobilized to assist the affected community.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Eastern Obolo Local Government Council, Samuel Nteogwuijah, has assured the affected community of a coordinated effort to combat the outbreak.

During a visit to Emmanuel General Hospital in Eket on Sunday, accompanied by his wife and other community leaders, the Council Chairman reiterated his commitment to partnering with relevant stakeholders to prevent the disease from spreading further.

"Plans are underway to collaborate with the state government and relevant agencies to contain the spread of this terminal disease," Nteogwuijah stated.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Umo Eno for his swift intervention in directing the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to provide urgent assistance to the affected areas.

Health officials have already visited a secondary health facility in the state to determine the exact number of cases, as efforts to address the situation continue.