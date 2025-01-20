Nigeria: Release of Nnamdi Kanu Will Douse Tension in Nigeria, Says Cleric

20 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

The Spiritual Head of Sacred Cherubim & Seraphim Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Alao, has called on President Bola Tinubu to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention to ease the tension in the South Eastern and entire country.

He gave the advice at a world press conference in Lagos to usher in the 95th General Conference of the Church.

The Spiritual leader noted that it was wrong for others to treat one region as inferior, insisting that this singular act has caused much disaffection among Nigerians.

"The release of Kanu is important to Ndigbo, and if you do so, you (Tinubu) would have written your name in gold, and things will be smooth for your administration.

"His release from custody will also help to douse the current tension in Nigeria. It will bring back hope for the Igbos," he said.

Baba Alakoso Alao also believed that the Igbo should be allowed to rule the country, a move he said would end secessionist agitation by the Igbo.

"They (South East) should also be allowed to lead. They feel insecure because they know they are being treated as second-class citizens in a country they are supposed to be part of," he added.

Speaking further on the state of the nation, he stated that Nigeria is not well politically, economically, and security-wise yet and that the country needs prayers.

