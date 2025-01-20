Nigeria: Govt Moves to Avert More Deaths As Cholera Outbreak Hits Akwa Ibom

Cholera outbreak with fatalities has been reported in Emeroke, a coastal community in Eastern Obolo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, LEADERSHIP learnt yesterday.

Some local residents, who alerted the public and concerned health authorities in government, lamented that the disease, which suddenly hits the community, has caused instant deaths to people especially children.

Confirming the outbreak, the state government has advised residents of the affected community to take high-level precautionary measures, assuring that a high-powered medical team has already been drafted to address the emergency health challenge.

The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Patrick Essiet, however urged those with symptoms to contact medics immediately for attention.

He said: "The attention of the Ministry of Health has been drawn to what appears to be a few cases of a disease with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting in Ministry of Health in line with the proactive stance on issues of community health by our governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has immediately dispatched a disease surveillance team, led by the state Epidemiologist, to the community to confirm and begin enlightenment campaigns on ways to mitigate the outbreak.

"The Ministry of Health hereby advises members of the community and the environs that as an immediate intervention, proper hand washing should be done, especially after defecation, that drinking water should be boiled before consumption, and all persons with symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting should seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility.

"Furthermore, the Ministry reminds community leaders to enforce the existing ban on open defecation by the Government.

"While the state government is working on a long-term solution, the Ministry is currently mobilising supplies to the community as an immediate and short-term measure."