Nigeria: Yobe SEMA, Swiss Delegation Meet Residents Over Flood Disaster, Risk Reduction, Others

In an effort to prepare people on preventive rather than reactive measures, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Swiss Government Delegation have embarked on field visits to communities affected by flood in 2024 for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) scooping mission.

The Yobe SEMA and the Swiss Government delegation, led by the Deputy Ambassador Mr. Siamak Rouhani and Ms. Valeria Hutter, a Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) expert have during the visit engaged in a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) with the communities affected by last years flood disaster for skills on preventive measures.

The executive secretary SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje has before the visit to the affected communities met with the DRR expert, Ms. Hutter, where he outlined measures taken by the Yobe State government during last year's flood disaster in addition to innovative methods.

Goje said the Yobe State Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni has even before last year's flood directed the agency to prioritise preventive measures in a situation that help in mitigating the impact of the disaster.

He commended the Swiss team for the visit assuring SEMA's total support towards the actualization of the set target.

Dr. Goje highlighted Yobe's strategic plans to shift from a reactive to a preventive disaster management approach, focusing on enhanced coordination, timely information dissemination, and strengthening the early warning system with an effectively responsive Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

The Deputy Ambassador, Mr. Rouhani has while speaking, commended the Yobe State government for its commitment to peace and resilience adding "My evening visit to Damaturu's Bayan Tasha market without security or escort is a testament to the progress made in sustaining peace in post-conflict in Yobe State.

Also, a member of the delegation, Mr. Nicolas Martin-Achard, reassured the Yobe State Government of Switzerland's commitment to mobilizing resources--technical and otherwise--to support Disaster Risk Reduction efforts.

This mission underscores the strong collaboration between Yobe State and Switzerland in building a resilient future for vulnerable communities.