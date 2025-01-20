Nigeria: Niger Tanker Explosion - NUPENG Sympathises With Victim's Families

The national secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has expressed its condolences to the families, friends, and communities affected by the tragic petroleum truck accident at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government, Niger State, at the weekend.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrades Williams Akporeha and Olawale Afolabi, President and General Secretary, respectively of NUPENG, the Union declared that it was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives, the destruction of properties, and the injuries sustained by many in this devastating incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this traumatic and challenging time."

NUPENG, in the statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, further appealed to the Federal Government to take urgent steps to repair federal roads, which it noted were in bad shape.

It also tasked the federal government with mandating that relevant agencies take the initiative to sensitise Nigerians to the danger of scooping fuel from the scenes of petrol tanker accidents.

The statement further reads: "The Union takes this opportunity to appeal to the Federal government to urgently repair bad roads to prevent such incidents and to intensify efforts in sensitising the public about the dangers of scooping fuel from accidental situations of petroleum trucks on highways.

"As a responsible organisation, NUPENG collaborates annually with relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Police, and State Traffic Management agencies, to train our drivers on road safety.

The Union is committed to continuously training and retraining our members on best driving and safety practices.

"We stand in solidarity with the affected families and the entire Dikko community in Niger State. We commend the emergency responders who bravely extinguished the fire and rescued many injured victims.

"We urge all relevant authorities to provide the necessary support and medical care to those injured and to take measures to prevent future tragedies.

"May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to bear these irreparable losses."