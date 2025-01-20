Ghana's President John Mahama Visits Gambia

Ghana's newly elected President, John Dramani Mahama, arrived in The Gambia on Friday for a one-day working visit.

President Mahama was warmly received at the Banjul International Airport by President Adama Barrow. The two leaders proceeded to the State House in Banjul, where they held a private meeting to discuss issues of mutual interest, including security, trade, and bilateral cooperation.

This visit marks President Mahama's first international trip since his inauguration on January 7, 2025, following his victory in Ghana's December 7, 2024, general elections.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, President Mahama reaffirmed his administration's commitment to fostering strong ties with The Gambia. He expressed gratitude to President Barrow for attending his inauguration, calling the visit a demonstration of the deep bond between the two nations.

"I also came to assure him that my new administration will continue the very good relationship that they have with The Gambia. I have always had some relation with the Gambia both in official capacity and in personal capacity because I was part of the delegation that came here when there was a political impasse after the 2016 election. Together with other officials, we came and negotiated, and we were happy that Gambia's democracy has become consolidated," he said.

President Mahama commended the Ghanaian troops serving with the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) and pledged continued support for their role in promoting stability and consolidating democracy in the country.

He acknowledged the progress of The Gambia's Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC), emphasising its significance in addressing past injustices.

"We know that there are many other processes that need to be done, including bringing people to justice for crimes they had committed in the period of president Jammeh. We have discussed these issues. Ghana gives its support to that whole process, and we also believe that as the president has always said, there should be a process where people who have been the victims are compensated for the pain that they have gone through, and I fully support him," he said.

He expressed confidence that the international community would step in to assist The Gambia in establishing a fund to provide reparations for victims who have suffered.

He highlighted Ghana's involvement, noting that some of her citizens were killed in The Gambia. He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to uncover the truth, investigate the events, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure compensation for the victims and their families.

Additionally, he mentioned discussions on leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area as a platform for fostering economic development.

"We have talked about how we can take the advantage of the free movement of people and goods; how we can take advantage of African continental free trade area. We discussed on security in the subregion including what is happening in the Sahel and how we can work as a subregion to make sure that West Africa is safer place for all of our citizens," he stated.

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, commended H.E.John Mahama for visiting The Gambia following his election victory. He also extended his congratulations on Mahama's success.

"We congratulate you on your big victory as well as your resilience and courage. I believe that experience is the best teacher. You have served as President before, and now you are leading again, so we are confident that you will continue your leadership and build the progress you started," he said.

President Barrow further highlighted the strong relationship between The Gambia and Ghana over the past eight years, emphasizing his government's commitment to continuing its support for Ghana.