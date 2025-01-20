Nigerian Govt Pays N87m for Emergency Obstetric Care of 2,819 Pregnant Women

The programme was piloted in August 2024 with four healthcare facilities in Kano and Akwa Ibom states.

The Nigerian government has invested over N87 million to support 2,819 women under the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) programme.

The CEmONC programme implemented under the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative aims to combat maternal and newborn mortality by providing financial support for life-saving treatments.

According to a press release on the website of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, this initiative focuses on addressing the five leading causes of maternal deaths in Nigeria: haemorrhage, preeclampsia, sepsis, post-abortion complications, and obstructed labour.

The programme was piloted in August 2024 with four healthcare facilities in Kano and Akwa Ibom states and expanded to seven healthcare facilities across Bauchi, Sokoto, Borno, and Kebbi states by December.

Progress recorded

Data from the health ministry revealed that 2,819 women accessed the CEmONC in pilot facilities, and 11 referral facilities started sending claims and receiving payments after verification.

It noted that 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been engaged, with prioritisation based on provided data, ensuring that underserved areas receive urgent attention.

According to the data, 887 claims have been submitted, 706 claims independently verified, and 663 claims paid, with 169 under verification.

It added that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with 12 tertiary institutions, 31 more facilities are in the process of joining and 19 MoUs are underway.

A total of 42 referral facilities have also been engaged across all geopolitical zones.

In 2020, the maternal mortality ratio in the African Region was estimated at 531 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Countries with extremely high maternal mortality rates are South Sudan with 1,223 deaths, followed by Chad with 1,063 deaths and Nigeria with 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Improving access, insurance coverage

Recently the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate while speaking on Channels Television, revealed that the federal government is upgrading 774 CEmONC centres.

The goal, according to Mr Pate is to eliminate financial barriers to emergency obstetric care, such as caesarean sections, especially in underserved local government areas.

"We are also working with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to provide free services for women and children at these centres, thereby reducing maternal mortality. This will enable women to deliver safely, care for their children, and contribute to the country's demographic and economic potential," he said.

In her comments, the Director General of NHIA, Kelechi Ohiri, highlighted the CEmONC programme's role in ensuring that women experiencing obstetric emergencies are not delayed or denied care due to financial constraints.

Mr Ohiri explained that once a patient's primary medical issue is resolved, they are enrolled in health insurance for continued access to care.

Programme expansion

According to Mr Ohiri, the pilot programme began in four facilities--three in Kano and one in Uyo.

This was done under the guidance of a small advisory committee comprising experts from the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria and other medical professionals.

"We have now expanded and MoUs have been signed with at least 42 facilities. I signed more today across all geopolitical zones and these have been onboarded into the programme," Mr Ohiri said.

He also noted that the NHIA ensures that facilities are confident they will be compensated, eliminating issues of unpaid bills and ensuring no woman is denied care due to financial barriers.