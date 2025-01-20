On Saturday, January 18, 2025, we celebrated the life and legacy of a man whose journey was marked by bravery, conviction, and an unyielding dedication to his people--a man who rose from the ashes of conflict to become a symbol of hope, redemption, and unwavering service to Nimba County. "You were not guilty."

The story of you, Senator Prince Y. Johnson, though marked by complexities and trials, was one of extraordinary courage, transformative leadership, and selfless service. It is a narrative that will forever echo in the annals of Liberia's history, proving that "you were not guilty" for redeeming Nimba.

"You were not guilty" for emerging as a beacon of hope during the darkest moments of our nation's past--the shadows of the 1980s, when Nimba County was singled out for destruction, its citizens hunted and massacred, and the cries of the oppressed rose.

"You were not guilty" for bearing the weight of your people's pain and standing boldly against tyranny. The revolution you joined was not a quest for power, but a fight for justice--a declaration that Nimba County and its people were not guilty of the labels imposed upon them by a tyrannical regime.

We join Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr. in eloquently and rightly refuting the claim that forgiveness was needed for your role in the 1990 revolution. We affirm that "you were not guilty" for redeeming Nimba County and for emerging as a defender of our collective dignity. "You were not guilty" and you did not act out of guilt or malice, but from a deep-seated conviction to protect your homeland from annihilation.

Your actions were not crimes; they were the painful sacrifices of a man determined to save his people from injustice.

The scars of that time are etched in the collective memory of our nation. Your actions in joining the revolutionary forces were not for power, revenge, or personal gain, but for the survival and liberation of your people. How then can you be guilty for serving as a freedom fighter whose heart was always for peace?

We refuse to accept that you were ever guilty because, after the revolution, you chose the path of redemption, recognizing that "The Gun That Liberates Must Not Rule." For this alone, "you were not guilty", PYJ.

"You were not guilty" for seeking refuge in faith, building bridges of reconciliation, and laying the foundation for a brighter Liberia. Your return to Nimba County marked a new chapter--not as a warrior, but as a leader, a servant of the people, and a man guided by purpose truly fulfilled before your demise.

"You were not guilty" for being a kingmaker, a political godfather, and a pillar of wisdom. You established schools, created the Prince Y. Johnson Educational Foundation, and built a university in Nimba County--institutions that will continue to shape lives and futures.

"You were not guilty" for lifting countless leaders, molding the future of Liberia's governance, and helping shaped the journey of Honorable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr. to the Vice Presidency. No, "you were not guilty" for fulfilling your purpose. "You were not guilty" for being a protector, a father, and a symbol of hope to the people of Nimba County. To the voiceless, you gave a voice; and to Liberia, you were a man who turned his trials into triumphs, proving that even in the face of adversity, greatness can emerge.

Today, we do not mourn as people without hope.

We celebrate a life well-lived, a mission fulfilled, and a legacy that will endure for generations as a testament that "you were not guilty. You were not guilty" for laying down arms, picking up the cross, and spending the last decades of your life in service to God Almighty and your people of Nimba. You did not establish the Christ Chapel of Faith Ministries or preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ because you were ever guilty and seeking forgiveness for your involvement in the 1990 revolution. You built the church as a result of your personal encounter with our God, Yahweh.

There, you sought peace and reconciliation, God's wisdom, healing, and guidance. Through your ministry, you reminded the world that redemption is not just a message, but a way of life. For this, "you were not guilty", our hero.

"You were not guilty," Senator Prince Y. Johnson, and history will remember you not for the battles you fought, but for the peace you sought and the lives you transformed.

As we bid a final farewell, we do so in unity and with pride, gratitude, and love. "You were not guilty" you were chosen to fulfill a mission that few could undertake. Your legacy will forever be inscribed in the hearts of those you touched and in the history of Liberia.

Rest in peace, son of Nimba, hero of Liberia, and servant of God. Your work is done, but your light will never fade.

My God is in control.