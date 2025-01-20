Gambia: Interpol Targets Illegal Mining in Gambia

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has disclosed that The Gambia is among four countries across the sub region identified in combating "illegal mining" and other "associated crimes".

It involves the successful deployment of "hundreds of officers" to also pinpoint and detect unlawful routes in several isolated areas of the States involved.

The operation known as "Sanu" also involves Interpol professionals and national law enforcement agencies to deal with the "modus operandi" and further focused on "illegal sand mining" in the country.

The Point also gathered that the cross-border collaboration with other countries including Senegal, Guinea and Burkina Faso has led to the arrest of at least "200 people and the confiscation of chemicals" and other equipment used in the illicit trade.

Following the complex operation, Interpol disclosed that an appraised worth of over "USD 100,000, involving 150 kgs of cyanide, 325 kgs of active charcoal, 14 cylinders of mercury" were discovered.

Additionally, it revealed that "almost 7,000 explosive devices, 20 litres of nitrite acid, two 57-litre containers of sulfuric acid and 10 kilogrammes of cocaine" were located and seized.

Interpol also mentioned the toxic effects of the chemicals involved on the human nervous system: deforestation; landslide; drought and flooding as well as the impact on the economies and communities.

Responding to concerns regarding the "ploy of allowing multinational and other foreign companies to take over the mining industries at the detriment of jobless local, environmental problems and forced displacement of communities", a spokesperson responding to this correspondent noted: "... The good news is that the operation is useful to everyone involved ... including sensitive national security details and also vital economic benefits of the people regardless of their status".