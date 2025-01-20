Nigeria: PDP Blames Niger Tanker Explosion Tragedy On APC Govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has sympathized with victims of the tragic petrol tanker explosion which resulted in the death of over 85 Nigerians with many injured at Dikko Junction along Dikko-Maje Minna Road, in Niger State on Saturday.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, "This recent disaster adds to the ugly wave of tragic occurrences that have befallen our dear nation due to the deplorable state of infrastructure and disorienting economic hardship occasioned by the gross neglect of the wellbeing of the citizens since the inception of the APC in government.

"It is indeed disheartening that Nigerians especially our youths and bread winners of homes continue to die on the highways and bear ugly scars as victims of the unspeakable misgovernance of the APC.

"Our Party call on the Federal Government not to stop only at investigating the remote and immediate causes of this and similar incidents in the recent time but, most importantly take immediate steps to address the situation that led to the sad occurrences.

"The Federal Government should end its resort to lip service and take steps to put adequate measures to ensure safer roads so as to prevent the re-occurrence of such tragic incidents in the country.

"The PDP however commends the efforts and courage of the police, firefighters, the Federal Road Safety Corps and other agencies and patriotic Nigerians who helped to control the fire and rescued some of the victims.

"The PDP commiserates with the families of the victims, the Government and people of Niger State and prays to God to grant speedy recovery to the injured and fortitude to the families of the deceased at this trying time."

Vanguard News