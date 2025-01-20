Morocco: Regular Holding of Joint Commission & Progress Made Testify to Morocco-Liberia Trust, Says Liberian FM

17 January 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Laayoune — The regular holding of the Morocco-Liberian Joint Cooperation Commission and the progress made in various sectors bear witness to a solid relationship of trust between the two countries, now essential partners on the international scene, Liberian Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti said on Friday in Laayoune.

Speaking on the occasion of the third session of the Joint Commission, Nyanti highlighted Liberia and Morocco common willingness to strengthen partnership in various fields, while expressing, on behalf of Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, his deep gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and to the Moroccan government and people, for their constant support for the development of his country.

The Liberian head of diplomacy also stated that this session had strengthened bilateral cooperation through signing several strategic agreements in various fields.

These agreements, she explained, concern mainly the improvement of the healthcare system through training professionals, and the development of the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors.

Other areas include renewables, water resources and gender equality, as well as human capacity building to promote good governance, Nyanti added.

She further noted that this collaboration, branded by mutual respect and common benefits, had recently been extended to innovative projects, such as the partnership between the Liberia National Port Authority and the Port of Tanger Med.

Highlighting the excellent relations between Morocco and Liberia, Nyanti also welcomed the recent opening of the Kingdom's embassy in the Liberian capital, "a symbol of growing bilateral cooperation".

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.