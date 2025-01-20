Morocco: Regular Holding of Joint Commission & Progress Made Testify to Morocco-Liberia Trust, Says Liberian FM

Laayoune — The regular holding of the Morocco-Liberian Joint Cooperation Commission and the progress made in various sectors bear witness to a solid relationship of trust between the two countries, now essential partners on the international scene, Liberian Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti said on Friday in Laayoune.

Speaking on the occasion of the third session of the Joint Commission, Nyanti highlighted Liberia and Morocco common willingness to strengthen partnership in various fields, while expressing, on behalf of Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, his deep gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and to the Moroccan government and people, for their constant support for the development of his country.

The Liberian head of diplomacy also stated that this session had strengthened bilateral cooperation through signing several strategic agreements in various fields.

These agreements, she explained, concern mainly the improvement of the healthcare system through training professionals, and the development of the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors.

Other areas include renewables, water resources and gender equality, as well as human capacity building to promote good governance, Nyanti added.

She further noted that this collaboration, branded by mutual respect and common benefits, had recently been extended to innovative projects, such as the partnership between the Liberia National Port Authority and the Port of Tanger Med.

Highlighting the excellent relations between Morocco and Liberia, Nyanti also welcomed the recent opening of the Kingdom's embassy in the Liberian capital, "a symbol of growing bilateral cooperation".