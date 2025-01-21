Nigeria: Donald Trump Presidency - a Blitz of Executive Orders Looms

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (file photo).

As Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term as president of the United States, many Americans and people worldwide are awaiting a blitz of executive orders.

Alongside Vice-President-elect JD Vance who also took the oath of office in Monday's ceremony, President Trump had earlier promised to sign a blitz of executive orders on his first day as president, telling supporters that he would move with "historic speed and strength" in the hours after taking the oath of office.

He made this disclosure while addressing a crowd of thousands in a Washington DC arena for a "Victory Rally." Meanwhile, the Republican's inauguration in Washington, DC was originally scheduled to take place outdoors but it was relocated indoors due to frigid weather.

In anticipation of his presidency, social media memes are surfacing in TikTok that speculate the nature of Trump's executive orders. Some of the executive orders -- about 200 -- are expected to address a range of issues such as immigration laws, environmental regulations and diversity interests.

Trump had also promised that the executive orders that would ramp up artificial intelligence programmes, form the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), make records available related to the assassination of John F Kennedy in 1963, direct the military to create an Iron Dome missile defence shield and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies from the military.

He also told supporters he would stop transgender women from competing in female sports categories and hand back control of education to America's states.

The ceremony, which begins at noon outside the US Capitol, will feature performances by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, who will accompany Underwood Opera singer Christopher Macchio is set to perform the national anthem, while singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln choirs, and the United States Marine Band will round off the musical programme.

The US rapper, Nelly, is booked to perform alongside country singer Jason Aldean and the Village People on Monday at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, one of three official balls celebrating Trump's return to office. Other headliners include Carrie Underwood, Gavin DeGraw and Billy Ray Cyrus, who have also faced a backlash from fans just like Nelly.