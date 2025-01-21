Nigeria: Parents of 14 Stolen Children, Babies Narrate Ordeal

The parents of the 14 children stolen and rescued by the Ondo state police command, have narrated their ordeal and expressed the agonies they went through while they were missing.

Speaking with newsmen after the three suspects who stole the children were paraded by the police in Akure, the state capital, they lauded the state police command for the feat.

Recall that a couple and a 62 year old grandma, Sabira Izuorah, and the couple, lsaiaka and Abosede Lukmqn were arrested by police for stealing 14 children including four babies.

Ages of the four babies stolen is between one week and two months while the 10 children are between two and seven years old.

They reportedly sells each of the stolen child for N1 million after enticing them with biscuits and soft drinks.

It was learnt that the 62 year old grandmother, operates an illegal orphanage where the stolen children were kept until they get buyers.

In an interview, the grandmother, who claimed to have retired as a Director from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Anambra State, admitted to having received the children from the couple.

But the couple said that they sell each child to her for N500,000 while the grandmother resell each for N1 million.

Speaking, the mother of one of rescued victims, Mrs Babalola Salome, an hair dresser, said the son, David was abducted June 12, 2023.

According to her, "They've changed the name of my son from David to Chijoke.

" I give thanks to God. He was 2 and half years when he was abducted but he's over five years now.

He didn't really recognize me again. But you know, I recognized him immediately I set my eyes on him.

"It actually happened on June 12, 2023. That man they arrested (Lukman), his mother's shop was beside mine in Osogbo, Osun State.

" On that faithful day, around 7pm, I was making my customer's hair. So, David and his brother (Daniel) were playing at the neighbour's shop.

"So, I heard Daniel's voice and I suspected that somebody was giving them something. I called him, asked who was offering them something and he told me that it was my neighbour and his son, Lukman (arrested suspect).

"Immediately, I directed him to go call his brother for me but returned without finding him. I had to go there myself and asked the woman but she denied seeing her at all. It was unimaginable.

"Afterwards, we went to the police station to report and engaged in searching but all efforts proved abortive. I appreciate God and the police for the rescue".

Also, while recounting her ordeal, Alarape Abosede said her son, Daodu,was stolen from Osun state , on 31 of October, by the Suspect, Lookman and and Abosede.

" We have been neighbors before they moved out of the former house but one day Abosede called me that she wanted to come and greet me and i described my place to her.

" But while she was coming, she came with an attachment to do her hair,, so myself and my husband went inside to bring out our goods from the house and I took her to where she wanted to do her hair and left my child there but when I got there , I couldn't find my child.

"But last year November, I was called by the police from Ondo State and was arrested and detained.

" They said I was the one that spoke with the suspect, Abosede last and I told them she stole my child.

" Since then, we have been moving from states to states, Delta,Agbor, Benin till they were arrested in Edo state.

"It was when they were arrested that they said they have sold my child to a woman at Anambra"

Another mother, Asiata Atilola, said her child was stolen from Ipetu Ijesha.

She disclosed that the same lady suspect came to her asking to rent a house and she directed her to the landlady where she made the payment of six month rent .

" After she moved in, She became friendly with everyone and later asked for my telephone number which i gave to her and promised to come back.

"She later said she wanted to get food and I told her they don't sell food around here so I went into the kitchen and directed her to where they are selling bread but left my children outside the kitchen.

" Before I came back she had gone to buy bread with one of my sons.

"When I came out, I saw my other children and asked for their brother, they said the lady that came to rent the house has gone with him.

" Immediately I put a call across to her and she said she will soon come as she was directed to another place to get the bread.That was all I saw of her since November 19, last year.

"The number she gave to me was no longer working, So it was in December 24 that we heard that the suspected lady(Bose) has been arrested.

" That's why we came to Akure but when we came we didn't see our child, even Bose saw me she didn't deny that she took my child but said that she has sold the child to the woman in Anambra state.

" But when we saw the woman my son's picture was in her phone but my son couldn't be found"

Meanwhile, the grandmother, has however, promised to take police detectives to those who bought other children.