Nigeria: Niger Tanker Explosion - Death Toll Rises to 98

The death toll from the tanker explosion which rocked Dikko, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, has hit 98.

The incident occurred last Saturday when a fuel-laden tanker crashed and discharged its content.

Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, gave an update on the development in a statement on Monday.

He said the explosion occurred on Saturday when a tanker conveying petrol crashed and another tanker was brought to transfer the contents.

He said 69 persons were injured while over 20 shops were destroyed in the incident.

President Bola Tinubu had since set up a high-level committee to investigate the alarming cases of tanker explosions on the nation's highways.

The state government had also called on the federal government to expedite action on the Minna-Suleja road project, which had been blamed for the frequent accidents in the area.