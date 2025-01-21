Liberia: Capitol Fire Suspects Remanded, Police Say Damage Is Over U.S.$8.6 Million

Fire destroyed several parts of the Capitol Building which houses the Liberian legislature

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has charged 39-year-old Eric Susay with masterminding the arson attack that gutted the Capitol Building, and causing over $8.6 million in damages. Susay, along with accomplices still at large, is accused of orchestrating the December 18 fire as part of a broader conspiracy to destabilize the government.

By Garmah Lomo & Nyantee S. Togba

The blaze, which started in the early hours of December 18, 2024, consumed the Joint Chamber, the fourth floor, and the dome of the Capitol Building, reducing them to ashes. Authorities believe the fire was no accident but the culmination of a meticulously planned operation executed by Susay, a former elevator operator at the legislature, and his co-conspirators, including maintenance director Thomas Isaac Etheridge.

Protest Gone Awry

According to the police, Susay on December 17, 2024, led a group of protesters to the Capitol Building, demanding due process for Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, who was being removed as Speaker. The protest, initially peaceful, spiraled into violence when demonstrators allegedly defied police barricades, chanted anti-police slogans, and pelted officers with stones.

The chaos escalated, forcing police to disperse the crowd using tear gas. The police alleged that later that day, Susay and a group of accomplices allegedly ambushed Police Support Unit officer Sgt. Amara Bility in Jallah Town. According to police reports, Susay and others brutally assaulted Bility, leaving him unconscious and stealing his 9mm Beretta service pistol. A local resident reportedly hid the injured officer until police reinforcements arrived.

The Fire at the Capitol

Less than 24 hours after the violent protest, flames engulfed the Capitol Building in what investigators now describe as an intentional act of sabotage. Emergency responders, including the Liberia National Fire Service and other agencies, battled the inferno, but the damage was catastrophic.

The police investigation quickly focused on Susay and Etheridge after "electronic evidence", including phone logs and intercepted messages, allegedly revealed a plot to set the Capitol Building on fire. Authorities allege that Etheridge coordinated the operation, smuggling gasoline and matches into the building alongside other suspects, including Amos Koffa, Stephen Broh, and Grace Johnson, all of whom remain at large.

According to the police charge sheet, surveillance footage captured Etheridge's vehicle, a white JAC pickup, at the scene. Witness testimony and forensic evidence, including a gasoline-soaked Clorox bottle and a box of matches found near the Joint Chamber, further linked the suspects to the arson, the police said.

The Conspiracy Unveiled

According to the police, a recorded phone call from December 17, Susay was heard boasting about attacking Sgt. Bility, stating, "We took away the officer's gun and gave it to a former EPS officer." He also allegedly discussed procuring materials to create petrol bombs for further attacks, the police alleged.

The police further revealed that on the morning of December 18, Etheridge and other suspects reportedly used an unlocked door to access the Capitol Building and ignite the fire using gasoline. Investigators say the group carefully planned the attack, targeting areas with wooden structures to ensure maximum destruction.

According to the police, Susay, during his interrogation, admitted to attending planning meetings but claimed he was excluded from the final operation to avoid attracting police attention. Despite his denials, police say the evidence overwhelmingly implicates him in the conspiracy.

Susay and Etheridge face a litany of charges, including arson, aggravated assault, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.