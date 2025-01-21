Nigeria: 'Detty' December - Lagos Generates $71.6m From Tourism, Entertainment

Lagos State government says over $71.6 million revenue was generated across tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors during the yuletide in the state.

The government said during the season tagged 'Detty December', hotels alone accounted for over $44 million, while short-let apartments contributed over $13 million.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, who spoke during the review of the 'Lagos State Detty December 2024/2025 Report,' with officials of Tantacom Experimental Projects and other stakeholders at the weekend, said the feat underscored Lagos' immense economic potential as a destination city.

Aregbe, who also commended the report released recently by the MO Africa Consulting on the impressive millions of dollars revenues generated from the December, said tourism remains a vital driver of economic growth and cultural preservation for Lagos State, with the "Ember" season playing a key role.

Our correspondent reports that during the 'Detty December,' Lagos hosted a wide array of spectacular events that drew massive crowds and highlighted Nigeria's rich heritage, among which were the Mrs. Universe Africa event, Greater Lagos Fiesta, music concerts, fashion shows, cultural exhibitions, culinary events, Spotify Wrapped Concert, Lungu Boy Block Party, Rhythm Unplugged, Entertainment Week Lagos, Joeboy, The La Vida Experience, African Fashion Week, and Fashion Souk.

The season also drew locals and members of the Nigerian diaspora, popularly known as IJGBs (I Just Got Back), as well as international tourists who were eager to experience the energy and diversity that make Lagos a global cultural destination.

Speaking on the success of the 'Detty' December, Aregbe said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is shaping a Lagos that blends tradition with creativity, creating unforgettable experiences for all. He noted that various activities held during the Detty December not only enriched the cultural landscape but also had a profound economic impact.

He said the progress recorded by the Lagos State government reflects the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the support of the deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, noting that their dedication to fostering growth in tourism and culture laid the foundation for the achievements.

Aregbe said: "Tourism remains a vital driver of economic growth and cultural preservation for Lagos State, with the 'Ember' season playing a key role. This season represents a period of unity, vibrancy, and celebration, fuelled by the dynamic spirit of Lagosians.

"From enterprising artisans in local markets to creative entrepreneurs shaping the entertainment and tourism sectors, the resilience and ingenuity of Lagos people lie at the heart of its success. The participation of residents, alongside visitors from other states, has been fundamental in establishing Lagos as a cultural and tourism hub".

Aregbe noted that people of Lagos, industry stakeholders, performers, and artisans whose creativity and participation were instrumental in the success of 'Detty' December and instrumental in making Lagos the tourism and entertainment capital of Africa.