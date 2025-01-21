Rwanda: How to Score Free Tickets to See John Legend At Move Afrika 2025 in Kigali, Lagos

Get Ready, Kigali on Friday, February 21, the city will host another exciting edition of Move Afrika. This time, the spotlight will shine on John Legend, the critically acclaimed EGOT-winning artist and producer, who will headline the highly anticipated Global Citizen tour at BK Arena.

After Kigali, the tour will head to Lagos, Nigeria, on February 25. This year's tour is expanding its reach across East and West Africa, making it bigger than ever. And if the ticket price is a concern (we get it, times are tough), Global Citizen offers a chance to earn tickets for free.

Let's dive into how you can be a part of this experience.

What is Move Afrika?

Move Afrika is a Global Citizen's initiative to boost job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and health systems across Africa's emerging generations.

This music tour brings together top African and international artists for a series of live shows. But Move Afrika isn't just about the music--it's about creating change. Through partnerships with local artists, vendors, and communities, the initiative drives investment, on-the-job training, and skill development, all while inspiring global leaders and citizens to take action.

By engaging with Move Afrika, you can help create the change the continent and the world need.

How to earn tickets

Move Afrika: Kigali offers limited tickets, but there are two ways you can earn a chance to attend.

Global Citizen app or website: Enter the draw by taking action, with each entry costing 20 points. You can enter multiple times through three different draw periods:

Draw 1: Jan 14-29

Draw 2: Jan 30-Feb 5

Draw 3: Feb 6-12

Winners will be notified by email the day after each draw ends.

WhatsApp: There will be a single draw until February 12, with winners announced on February 13 via WhatsApp.

Each week, you'll receive a simple task to complete, and by taking action, you'll be entered into a draw for a chance to win tickets. Every action you complete on WhatsApp gives you another entry, so the more you participate, the higher your chances of winning. To get started, ensure you have WhatsApp, then send a message saying "I'm ready to take action" to Global Citizen's number.

If you're in Rwanda, reach them at +250 790 008 555, and in Nigeria, it's +234 901 398 2743. Stay connected on social media (@glblctzn) for the latest updates and more chances to get involved.

The 2025 edition of Move Afrika is set to lead a citizen-driven advocacy campaign focused on sustainable development and economic growth, with an emphasis on strengthening Africa's health systems. Through its partners, Global Citizen will push for increased domestic health funding, better primary care, enhanced sexual and reproductive health rights, and greater investments in health resilience.

The aim is to reduce the financial strain on nations while fortifying public health systems across the continent.

In addition, this edition of Move Afrika will bring together influential leaders from both the public and private sectors to support policy changes that will create jobs and empower young Africans to shape the continent's vibrant creative industry.

So, get ready for a memorable night, and make sure to start earning your tickets now!