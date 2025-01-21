Liberia Signs U.S.$7 Million Contract to Renovate Providence Island

The government of Liberia pens a US$7 million deal to recondition Providence Island, an important historical heritage here.

The Government of Liberia has signed a US$7 million contract with the World Monuments Fund (WMF) to rehabilitate Providence Island into a world-class heritage center.

A contract was officially signed in New York City, marking a pivotal step in preserving and promoting the island's rich historical and cultural significance.

The World Monuments Fund, a renowned international organization dedicated to safeguarding cultural heritage worldwide, has a proven track record of restoring irreplaceable landmarks in more than 112 countries.

The organization's mission focuses on protecting sites of global importance and ensuring they are preserved for future generations. To date, WMF has successfully supported more than 500 sites, including several UNESCO World Heritage Sites globally.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of State awarded WMF nearly US$100,000 through the Ambassadors' Fund for Cultural Preservation, a grant overseen by the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia.

This funding was intended to enable WMF to conduct a study on the preservation and potential reuse of Providence Island. In that same year, Stephen Battle, the Program Director of the WMF, met with key Liberian stakeholders, including officials from the Weah administration, the National Traditional Council of Liberia, youth leaders, and community members surrounding Providence Island.

A memorandum of understanding was signed during this meeting, expressing mutual commitment to conserving the island's cultural landscape.

However, while details of the initial agreement under the Weah administration remain undisclosed, the Minister of Information, Jerolinmek Mathews Piah, revealed in a radio interview on Monday, January 20, 2025, that a formal agreement had been finalized between the Government of Liberia and the WMF.

Minister Piah confirmed that the new contract that was signed in New York would see an investment of over $7 million over the next five years, and the goal is to transform Providence Island into a prominent heritage site of global stature, a project that Piah describes as "something huge for the country."

He emphasizes the critical importance of preserving the island as a national heritage site. "When you preserve places as a national heritage, it means you give them great historical relevance, making them a place of attraction for people from all over the world," Piah states.

In addition to preservation, The Minister indicates that the government's plan includes a sustainable development strategy that aligns with international standards.

According to him, this comprehensive plan will involve creating strategies for generating revenue, including entrance fees for both foreign visitors and Liberians, which will be directed into the country's coffers.

He also highlights that the project would serve as a blueprint for future developments on the island, thereby ensuring that any subsequent work maintains the island's historical and cultural integrity.

Providence Island is the landing site for freed African Americans and Afro-Caribbean settlers in the early 19th century. The island symbolizes Liberia's rich heritage, and with this ambitious project, the government aims to elevate the site's global status, making it a leading cultural landmark.

"This project will ensure that Providence Island is celebrated for its historical importance while positioning Liberia as a global center for cultural heritage," Minister Piah adds.