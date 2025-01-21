Nigeria: Save Nigeria's Education System From IMF's Policies - ASUU to Tinubu

21 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ibadan Zone, yesterday, asked President Bola Tinubu to protect Nigeria's educational sector from the potential pitfalls of International Monetary Fund, IMF, policies.

The union expressed concerns over the proposed dissolution of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, in favour of the newly suggested National Education and Learning Fund, NELFUND.

The proposal, the union said, was part of the 2024 Public Benefit and Taxation Bill, PBTB, which they claimed posed significant risks to the future of public education in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference, ASUU's Zonal Coordinator, Professor Oyegoke Oyebamiji, highlighted the role TETFund has played in enhancing the infrastructure of Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Oyebamiji said: "TETFund, born from the advocacy of this very union, has been instrumental in fostering academic excellence, promoting groundbreaking research, and equipping our laboratories and libraries."

He emphasised that replacing TETFund with NELFUND is akin to "cutting one's nose to spite one's face," warning that such a move would be regressive and detrimental to Nigeria's educational prospects.

Professor Oyebamiji faulted the Federal Government's current budget allocation of 7% to education, far below the 15% commitment made during their campaign and the 20% threshold recommended by UNESCO.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.