Nigeria: Kano Govt Approves Over N637m, Releases N500m for Child Nutrition

As Nigeria struggles with increasing cases of child malnutrition, the Kano State Government has approved over N637 million and released N500 million in counterpart funding under the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF).

The fund is a critical step toward scaling up sustainable financing, programmes, and supplies to combat malnutrition in the state.

The CNF, designed to support countries with high rates of child malnutrition, matches government investments to accelerate the prevention, detection, and treatment of manifestations of malnutrition.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of CS-SUNN, Mr. Sunday Okoronkwo revealed that Kano state mirrors Nigeria's national malnutrition challenges, with 51.9 percent of children under five stunted, 38.4 percent underweight, and 10.4 percent suffering from wasting, according to the 2023/24 National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS). Okonkwo said the alarming figures represent lives affected by malnutrition and its related conditions that hinder growth, weaken immunity, and reduce productivity later in adulthood.

"Through CNF- the state can increase its stock of essential nutrition commodities like Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF), Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS), Micronutrient Powder (MNP), Small-quantity lipid-based nutrient supplements (SQ-LNS) and others required to treat, manage and prevent malnutrition by 100 per cent."

He explained that advocacy efforts by CS-SUNN in collaboration with partners like Alive & Thrive, UNICEF and others played a role in the achievement.

"Engaging key government officials, including the Kano State Head of Service, commissioner of health, commissioner of information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, among others emphasised the need for the state's support in establishing Nutrition Departments across relevant MDAs, extending paid maternity leave from three to six months and timely approval and release of the CNF.

"Media roundtables amplified these efforts, increasing visibility and galvanizing support for the approval and release of the CNF and other nutrition interventions. Advocacy visits to traditional leaders, including the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Sanusi II, further underscored the need for action."

The Executive Secretary, Mr. Sunday Okoronkwo led a delegation of nutrition partners (Alive and Thrive, UNICEF among others) and some Kano State delegates; Habib Umar Kankarofi (Chief Planning Officer, Ministry of budget and planning) and Dalhatu Danladi (Assistant Chief Planning Officer of the same ministry) to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Sanusi II.

He said with over 50 per cent of children stunted (from the recent 2023/24 National Health Demographic Survey (NDHS), Kano is home to 3.4 million children under five, of whom 350,000 are wasted. One in two women in the state suffers anemia.

Okoronkwo, however, commended the state government for it's efforts in addressing malnutrition but emphasised the need for increased and timely release of funds to effectively tackle the growing burden of malnutrition and support the implementation of the state's costed Food and Nutrition Strategy.

The advocacy team requested the Emir to leverage his influence to contribute to unlocking critical funding and catalyzing action from key decision-makers for improved nutrition, including the release of the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF).

In his response, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II emphasised the critical importance of prioritising nutrition during the first 1,000 days of a child's life.

He pointed out that efforts are falling short at the most vital stages-before conception, at birth, and during breastfeeding and highlighted the need for focused action in these phases.

Sanusi who is the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, recounted his advocacy for six months of maternity leave to support exclusive breastfeeding.

He reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic proved that flexible work arrangements were more cost effective even at the highest levels.

The Emir demonstrated deep concern for the well-being of women and children in Kano, emphasising his commitment to contribute to tackling the state's malnutrition crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nutrition Nigeria Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria and the Nutrition Council, he expressed his resolve to advocate to key stakeholders including the commissioners of finance, budget, health, and the Secretary to the Kano State Government, urging them to prioritise nutrition.

The Emir underscored the urgency of addressing malnutrition, describing it as a moral duty to safeguard the future of Kano's children and empower its women to thrive.

With coordinated efforts across sectors and the continued leadership of key stakeholders, Kano has an opportunity to transform its nutrition landscape.

Traditional authority and government action ensures a collaborative approach to breaking the cycle of malnutrition and giving every child a chance to thrive.

They believed that the approval and release of the CNF counterpart fund signals a new chapter of hope and progress for Kano's children.