Liberia: Labour Minister Kruah Denies Allegations of Debt to Company

Monrovia — Cllr. Kruah has refuted allegations of unpaid debt to MARDCO Company. The company made the accusation in a letter appealing to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to intervene in a prolonged legal battle between MARDCO and Cllr. Kruah over alleged unpaid funds.

The company's letter questions whether Cllr. Kruah's affiliations with fraternal organizations or his government position have influenced the lack of court enforcement to recover the debt allegedly owed to MARDCO.

In a prior letter dated January 8, 2024, before President Boakai's inauguration, MARDCO accused Cllr. Kruah of negatively impacting its operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone. The company claimed Cllr. Kruah withheld US$58,814.08 from the sale of 13 metric tons of rubber.

MARDCO also alleged that despite a guilty verdict by the Grievance and Ethics Committee against Cllr. Kruah, the Supreme Court of Liberia has failed to enforce the ruling for over nine years.

GDM Defends Cllr. Kruah

Meanwhile, the Green Democratic Movement (GDM), a coalition of civil society and anti-graft activists, has called on Mr. Edgar Sydney and MARDCO to desist from using "harassment, blackmail, and extortionist tactics" against Cllr. Kruah.

GDM claimed that after previous attempts to tarnish Cllr. Kruah's reputation failed, MARDCO has now devised a new strategy by drawing the presidency into its unsubstantiated allegations. In its latest appeal, MARDCO described Cllr. Kruah as President Boakai's "able lieutenant" and urged the President to intervene.

In response, GDM revealed that documents, including court receipts and payment breakdowns, vindicate Cllr. Kruah. The documents show that Mr. Edgar Sydney agreed to pay Cllr. Kruah 20% of recoveries from a petition for proper accounting filed against Mr. Edmond Tombette by MARDCO.

Court Case Details

Case documents titled "Mano River Agricultural Rehabilitation and Development Corporation, by and thru Edgar S. Sydney, President/CEO Voteh Che-Say -- versus -- Edmond Tombette, et al." revealed that Cllr. Kruah, along with Cllrs. Nyanti Tuan and Lofan Keneah, won the case, securing US$600,000.00.

Under the agreement, Cllr. Kruah was entitled to US$120,000.00 (20% of the US$600,000.00). However, the three lawyers, including Kruah, received only US$3,000.00 each. This leaves Mr. Sydney owing Cllr. Kruah a balance of US$117,000.00.

Alleged Payments by MARDCO

GDM also detailed payments by MARDCO, including May 22, 2012: US$21,500.00, May 24, 2012: US$7,339.24, October 19, 2011: US$4,000.00, October 26, 2011: US$4,000.00 and December 13, 2011: US$15,000.00

These payments total US$51,839.24. Additional disbursements included US$43,314.00 to Madam Rebecca Eze, per the order of the late Chief Justice Johnny Lewis, US$9,000.00 to the three lawyers in the case and US$1,186.00 for court expenses. These figures bring the total to US$105,339.24.

GDM's Stance

GDM has urged Mr. Edgar Sydney to stop allowing himself to be used by "misguided individuals, including failed and frustrated politicians," to blackmail Cllr. Kruah. The group also pledged to expose anyone targeting Cllr. Kruah with unfounded allegations.

GDM praised Cllr. Kruah for his performance as Minister of Labor, citing reforms such as regular visits to concession areas and strengthening work permit and inspection regimes. These measures have contributed over US$9 million to government revenue within President Boakai's first year in office.

The organization encouraged Cllr. Kruah to remain focused on his work and not be distracted by baseless allegations.