Nigeria: EFCC to Auction 891 Forfeited Vehicles

Some vehicles listed for auction include Lexus Panamera Porsche, Crosstour, Mercedes Benz, and Venza, among others.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will conduct an electronic auction of 891 forfeited cars between 20 January and 27 January.

The commission announced this on its social media handle on Monday.

It stated that the vehicles were forfeited in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery & Management) Act, 2022.

Some vehicles listed for auction include Lexus Panamera Porsche, Crosstour, Mercedes Benz, and Venza, among others.

It listed locations of the vehicles to include Abuja, Benin, Sokoto, Uyo, Lagos, Kaduna, Ilorin, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Kano, and Ibadan.

"Interested parties have been directed to the following websites: www.rihogo.com, https://biznjeg.ng, www.areogunresourcesniglid.com.ng," it stated.

(NAN)