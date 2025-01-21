Nigeria: Vandals Responsible for Buguma Wellhead Fire - NNPC

21 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

The company said the vandals attempted to compromise the Christmas tree and steal crude oil, resulting in a devastating fire severely damaging the well's back pressure valve.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said that the fire incident at its Buguma wellhead 008, operated by its subsidiary, NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd (NEOL), was directly caused by the activities of pipeline vandals.

The company said the vandals attempted to steal crude oil, resulting in a devastating fire that also severely damaged the well's back pressure valve.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, disclosed this in a statement on Monday night.

"The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) reports that the fire incident at its Buguma wellhead 008, operated by its subsidiary, NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd (NEOL), was directly caused by the activities of pipeline vandals attempting to compromise the Christmas tree and steal crude oil.

"This unfortunate act of sabotage, which also resulted in severe damage to the well's back pressure valve, reflects a disturbing pattern of repeated attacks on wellheads in the zone," Mr Soneye said.

He said since March 2023, crude oil theft on this asset has been persistent, with criminals now resorting to extreme measures, including the use of dynamite to destroy installations and illegally access hydrocarbons.

He explained that NNPC Ltd remains committed to combating these fires and mitigating the financial losses associated with these criminal activities, which place a significant burden on the nation's economy.

"The company is working closely with relevant security agencies to put an end to these acts of vandalism.

"Additionally, NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to supporting communities affected by these destructive activities and will continue to provide necessary relief efforts to mitigate the impact on those affected," he said.

