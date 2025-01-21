Nigeria: Kano Film Censorship Board Bans Singer, Actresses Over Immorality

21 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Datti Ahmad

The Kano State Film Censorship Board has banned Kannywood singer Usman Sojaboy and actresses Shamsiyya Muhammad and Hasina Suzan from participating in any activities within the Hausa film industry.

The board announced the ban in a statement signed by its spokesman, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, citing a viral video of the artists engaging in what it described as immoral acts that contravene Kano's religious and cultural values.

The statement read, "This decision was made after a viral video surfaced portraying immorality that contradicts Kano's religion, culture, norms, and values. The board received numerous complaints from the public and members of the ulama."

The board further noted that Sojaboy had been repeatedly warned about his use of vulgar and immoral content.

The Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha, directed the preview unit to ensure the banned individuals do not appear in Kannywood productions.

The board also instructed theatres and entertainment centres to enforce the ban.

 

