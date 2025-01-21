Nigeria: Interior Minister Urged to Address Passport Crisis in U.S.

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), in collaboration with its partner organisations, has expressed disappointment over the continued lack of response from the Ministry of Interior to their longstanding appeal for passport printers at the Nigerian Consulates in New York and Atlanta.

In a statement signed by its President, Olutomi Aregbesola, OAN criticised the ministry's silence despite a letter submitted a year ago highlighting the challenges faced by Nigerians in the United States due to inefficiencies in passport processing.

According to the statement, the absence of passport printers in New York and Atlanta has caused undue hardship for Nigerians in the diaspora, leaving many stranded without valid passports, adding that the situation has prevented them from travelling for emergencies, work, or family commitments.

The group revealed that two passport printers are currently stationed in the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C., one of which remains idle.

It alleged that the refusal to deploy the idle printer to New York or Atlanta stemmed from unfounded concerns by the former minister of interior that such a move might create discontent among the missions.

"This reasoning defies logic and reflects a lack of informed and strategic decision-making," OAN stated, pointing out that this inaction has led to unnecessary travel expenses for immigration officers, security risks, and delays in service delivery.

It said the New York Consulate serves the largest jurisdiction in the United States, with a high concentration of Nigerians, yet it lacks a passport printer, calling this situation unacceptable in 2025.

The OAN, therefore, urged the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to conduct a transparent investigation to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the delay in resolving this issue and provide a clear timeline for addressing the passport production challenges at the New York and Atlanta Consulates.