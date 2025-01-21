Nigeria: Rivers Igbo Urged to End Divisions Over Ohanaeze Leadership - Azuta-Mbata

Abuja — The President General of the Igbo Community Association (ICA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, has called on the Igbo-speaking people of Rivers State to set aside divisions and unite behind the newly-elected President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

The call for unity comes amid rising tensions within the Ikwerre community over Senator Azuta-Mbata's emergence as leader of the apex Igbo organization.

In a statement signed by Engr. Ezenekwe, the ICA President General congratulated Senator Azuta-Mbata on his election, describing him as a leader with a proven track record.

Ezenekwe highlighted that the roots of Ohanaeze are rooted in unity, resilience, and a deep commitment to the advancement of the Igbo people worldwide.

He further urged the Igbo people of Rivers State to fully support their son, Senator Azuta-Mbata, in his new role as Ohanaeze President General.

He called for solidarity and harmony, particularly within the Ikwerre community, stressing that Ikwerre is Igbo and should remain united without any divisions.

Ezenekwe added, "Ikwerre is Igbo. It has always been Igbo, and will remain Igbo. We are together and we speak the same language. No more divisions within us.

"As the President General of Ndigbo in the Federal Capital Territory under the auspices of ICA, I and the ICA have pledged to support and cooperate with the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

"We will draw on our grassroots strength to support the new leadership. Igbo Community Association in Abuja understands the need to be united against odds staked against the Igbos."