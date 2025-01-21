Nigeria: Military Closes in On Terror Kingpin, Bello Turji, Kills Son

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have raided the camp belonging to wanted terrorist kingpin Bello Turji on Fakai hills and killed his son.

A statement by the director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said troops, on 17 January 2025, conducted clearance operations along Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axis.

He said troops during the operation killed scores of terrorists, including notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji's son, on Fakai high ground where the terrorist was hiding.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists in a gunfight that resulted in high terrorist casualties and their logistics hub destroyed.

"The operations also resulted in the rescue of several kidnapped hostages held captive by Bello Turji.

"The terrorist leader, Bello Turji, in a gross cowardly act, escaped abandoning his son and combatants," he said.

In a related development, General Buba said troops also destroyed another terrorist kingpin camp known as Idi Mallam along Zango Kagara Forest.

He added that troops during the encounter neutralised three terrorists and arrested three suspected collaborators. Troops recovered two machine guns, one AK47 Rifle with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Troops also recovered 61 rustled cattle and 44 sheep, among other sundry items.

He assured that the troops are sustaining the onslaught against the terrorists.

"Overall, troops continue to demonstrate commitment to the safety and protection of all citizens across the country," he said.